Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers and raw scans: Gojo turns the table on Sukuna with a surprise attack

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 is scheduled to be released on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 28. The spoilers for chapter 226 were released earlier today, which revealed further details about the intense battle between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna. The chapter also focused on Gojo's use of the Reverse Cursed Technique differently.

Previously, in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225, Gojo and Sukuna activated their Domain Expansion, in which their Sure Hit effects canceled each other. Sukuna, having a barrierless Domain, attacked Gojo’s Domain from outside, where its power is weak. Thus, Sukuna invaded Gojo’s infinity and slashed Gojo’s next.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers show Gojo’s new technique to counter Sukuna’s Domain

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers, the chapter started where the previous chapter left off. Gojo notices that Sukuna's Sure Hit effects have slashed his neck. However, Gojo healed himself with his Reverse Cursed Technique. Watching this, Higuruma mentioned that Gojo would be slashed continuously as long as he was inside Sukuna's domain.

Later, Choso predicted that Gojo could get away as Sukuna's Domain was barrierless. This prediction got stronger when Hakari added that even if Sukuna covered the whole of Shibuya, it would be easy for Gojo to escape. However, Kusakabe reminded him that Gojo couldn't use the Curse Technique for a while as his Domain had been destroyed by Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers further depict that Gojo was fighting back against Sukuna even after getting heavily slashed. He was using his Reverse Cursed Technique continuously to heal. Gojo said he had superiority in terms of using the Cursed Technique as Sukuna sliced him viciously.

Sukuna instantly got engaged in hand-to-hand combat with Gojo and prevented him from escaping the Domain’s range. Gojo continues to use the Reverse cursed technique to tackle the slashes.

In the meantime, according to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers, Gojo discovered that the center of Sukuna's Domain is not Sukuna but rather the Shrine. Watching the battle, Yuji questioned what would happen if Sukuna's Shrine were to be destroyed.

Mei and Kusakabe explained that it might be animated stuff from Domain, which is just a symbol. If there was a possibility to deactivate Sukuna’s Domain by destroying the Shrine, Gojo's Six Eyes would've seen it and done it already.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers revealed that when everyone was losing hope, Gojo used a new technique, New Shadow Style: Simple Domain, which surprised Yuji and others. Kusakabe mentioned that Gojo could always use these things, but he was not suitable to teach them.

However, Kusakabe got confused regarding how Gojo could activate Simple Domain simultaneously using the Reverse cursed technique to heal himself. Choso clarified that it was due to the low output of Simple Domain, but it could only buy a little time for him.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers switched to the battlefields, where Sukuna kept slashing Gojo, and it made Gojo activate his Simple Domain again, and at the same time, he stopped using the Reverse cursed technique to heal. It was mentioned by Inomaki that using the Reverse cursed technique consumed double the amount of Cursed Energy and using it continuously after activating a Domain was exhausting for Satoru Gojo.

The spoilers further revealed that after Gojo stopped using the Reverse cursed technique, his speed increased, and he entangled Sukuna. Yuta realized that all this time, Gojo was using the Reverse cursed technique to recover his burned Cursed Technique other than healing himself. The chapter concluded with Gojo aiming at Sukuna and using Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, which blasted Sukuna away.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers promised to make the battle between Gojo and Sukuna more intense. Though this chapter will win the fans' hearts as Gojo turns the table on Sukuna, it is also a matter of concern that Sukuna will not be taken down that easily as he also has an immense amount of Cursed Energy. Sukuna’s Cursed Technique is yet to be fully revealed.

Also, revealing the new Simple Domain of Gojo confirms that Gojo has more secret techniques up his sleeve. Gojo’s fights with formidable enemies in the past, like Toji Fushiguro and others, made him stronger and took him a step ahead. Furthermore, Gojo surprising everyone by using his Reverse Cursed Technique to restore his burned Cursed Technique has added a new turn to the story, as he might be back with full power at Sukuna.

With all of these events, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 226 spoilers did nothing but fuel the anticipation of fans for the official release of the chapter.

