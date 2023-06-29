Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 announces consecutive cours with new trailer

A new trailer and important information for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which will debut on July 6, have been released recently. According to the latest reveal, the season is going to begin with consecutive cours, much to the excitement of the fans all over the world. And, with only a week left, there are plenty of valid reasons to be excited.

The teaser featured scenes from the second season, including moments that readers of Gege Akutami's manga are probably familiar with. In this sense, the upcoming arc that will delve more deeply into Satoru Gojo's past will serve as one of the main focuses of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen series.

Breaking down the new trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

【New CM 30sec.】ONE WEEK left until JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2! ARE YOU READY?!

The Season 2 will be in consecutive 2-cour! Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death & Shibuya Incident Arc!

Given that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 premieres on July 6, a new trailer has been released, which has increased anticipation even further. The trailer provides partial insight into Gojo's past. It further reveals some fighting sequences between him and Suguru Geto, his best friend, as well as more glimpses of Toji Fushiguro, the main antagonist of the arc.

The arc of Gojo's past is a very important portion of author Gege Akutami's story. Here the audience can understand a bit more of who Gojo is and why he does the things he does, the role and fall from grace that Geto went through, and the importance of Toji for Gojo's growth and development as a person and a sorcerer. In that regard, this season is very important for the story's progression.

Additionally, The Shibuya Incident arc, which is widely regarded as the best in the series and one of the best in recent years of modern shonen, will also be covered in the second half of the season. The plot shifts the action back to the present when the main character, Yuji Itadori, and his friends face numerous threats.

The success of Jujutsu Kaisen

The excitement and hype surrounding Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 are very understandable when taking into account how popular this series has been over the years. Written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen has sold over 80 million copies since it began circulation in 2018. It has gone on to become one of the highest-regarded modern shonen series in the business.

Part of the series' success has been down to the strong and well-written character, Akutami's capacity to subvert a lot of classic tropes of the genre, a well-defined battle system, and battle scenes that are quite well done. From the standpoint of the animation, MAPPA Studios' work on the first season was extraordinary, elevating the source material to a whole new level.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the most anticipated anime in the entirety of 2023. Hopefully, it will live up to the hype.

