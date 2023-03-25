Jujutsu Kaisen: Geto VA Takahiro to continue working in Season 2 despite infidelity accusations

Takahiro Sakurai, who voices Geto Suguru in Jujutsu Kaisen, has been scrutinized by the entire manga and anime community of late. The voice actor, who was recently accused of infidelity, will continue working on Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

The voice actor was in an extramarital affair for a period of 10 years and even issued an apology for the same.

Fans certainly have shared their thoughts on numerous social media platforms. Despite the scandal, the fanbase had mixed feelings with respect to the aforementioned actor voicing Geto Suguru from the series.

Read on to find out how the fanbase reacted to the news, as well as the details of the scandal involving Takahiro Saurai.

Fans react to Takahiro Sakurai’s continuation in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Myamura @king_jin_woo TAKAHIRO SAKURAI WILL CONTINUE TO VOICE SUGURU GETO!!!! TAKAHIRO SAKURAI WILL CONTINUE TO VOICE SUGURU GETO!!!! https://t.co/7WZyAUUUkF

A sizeable section of the fanbase wasn’t all that happy to hear about Sakurai’s continuation in the series. Fans were quick to point out his infidelity case, and the duration of the affair was quite shocking as well.

Dovahkiin314 @Dovahkiin314159 @king_jin_woo Didn’t he cheat on his wife for like 10 years? @king_jin_woo Didn’t he cheat on his wife for like 10 years?

BaiHu27 - (Commissions closed) @Byakko91 Yahoo!ニュース @YahooNewsTopics

news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6442823 【声優・櫻井孝宏 不倫の事実認める】 【声優・櫻井孝宏 不倫の事実認める】news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6442823 This makes me feel sick. Takahiro Sakurai was one of many seiyuu that I admired and respected. To be married for almost 20 years and then cheat with your radio writer for 10 years is horrible. I hope the two women can move forward from this. twitter.com/YahooNewsTopic… This makes me feel sick. Takahiro Sakurai was one of many seiyuu that I admired and respected. To be married for almost 20 years and then cheat with your radio writer for 10 years is horrible. I hope the two women can move forward from this. twitter.com/YahooNewsTopic…

arts ❤️‍🩹👑 @artssounds Don't be like Takahiro Sakurai. Don't cheat on your wife. Don't be like Takahiro Sakurai. Don't cheat on your wife.

That being said, an even larger section of the fanbase was quite happy to hear that Takahiro Sakurai would continue voicing Geto Suguru in the second season of the series.

While such fans didn't defend his actions, they felt that it wasn't a reason to fire talented voice actors.

ghidorah tempest @GhidorahTempest @king_jin_woo Yes, thank you, Mappa. As long as he doesn't commit any illegal crimes, his voice acting should be separated with his personal life. @king_jin_woo Yes, thank you, Mappa. As long as he doesn't commit any illegal crimes, his voice acting should be separated with his personal life.

The scandal involving the Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor, Takahiro Sakurai

Takahiro Sakurai has been married for the past 20 years. The voice actor also hosted his own radio show, PS. I'm Fine. Takahiro, which ended abruptly in October 2022 after it came to light that A-ko, the broadcast writer of the show was in a relationship with the Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor.

Takahiro Sakurai had managed to hide his marriage from A-ko for about 10 years. The broadcast writer was informed about his marriage when the last episode of the show was recorded.

A-ko was in such a state of shock that she had to be hospitalized immediately. Weekly Bunshun reported on the issue and Sakurai event went on record to admit the things he had done. However, his response was not comprehensive, since he wished to talk about the issue in depth later on.

The voice actor revealed that A-ko was unaware of his marriage and the two even discussed it at times. A-ko subsequently went on to retire from the writing business.

Takahiro Sakurai's wife is yet to issue a statement regarding the issue, but it was revealed that he had confessed to his wife. The Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor also issued a public apology, where he said:

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone from the bottom of my heart for any inconvenience caused by my inappropriate behavior. This incident is the result of my irresponsible behavior; my actions are in no way excusable, and I deeply regret that I betrayed everyone’s trust. I’m truly sorry for what I’ve done."

Despite the case blowing up, the voice actor has continued to receive roles in various anime series, and will also continue his journey in Jujutsu Kaisen.

