Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode count officially confirmed

It was officially announced via the television anime series’ official website that the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will consist of 23 episodes overall. The news was made public on Thursday, July 6, 2023, which is also the same day season 2 premiered with the 25th episode of the series overall.

The episode count news also provided a breakdown of what each section of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will cover. Moreover, it confirmed that the series will adapt two different arcs. As expected, a vast majority of the season will see the Shibuya Incident arc in motion, while the starting Gojo’s past arc will last for roughly 25% of the season’s overall length.

Excitement around Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has been building over the last few weeks, with the premiere today being the tipping point for many fans online. With this latest news of the overall episode count and breakdown by arc, fans are even more anxious to see the rest of the season air over the coming weeks and months.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 officially shares episode order info on day of premiere broadcast

As specified in a recent post from reputable series leaker and Twitter user @king_jin_woo (Myamura), Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will consist of 23 full-length episodes in total. The first five of these episodes, including the series’ premiere installment today, will focus on Gojo’s Past story arc. The final 18 episodes of the season will devote themselves to the Shibuya Incident arc.

Fans are quite elated to hear that the Shibuya Incident arc will be getting the full-time treatment it deserves, with many initially concerned about MAPPA Studios fluffing the Gojo’s Past arc. Given its slice-of-life-esque focus on Gojo and Geto’s past relationship, or at least more so relative to the rest of the series, fans were suspicious of several anime-only scenes being squeezed in.

However, given this latest news of the episode count and breakdown as well as the season’s premiere installment from earlier today, this appears not to be the case. This is exciting news both on the front of giving Shibuya the time it deserves and for fans getting to the Shibuya arc as soon as possible.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is streaming internationally on Crunchyroll, where fans can also catch up on both the first season and the 0 film. The original manga series from author and illustrator Gege Akutami can be found on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app, their MANGA Plus platform, or via retailers in the form of hard copy compilation volumes.

