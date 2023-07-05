Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 228 spoilers and raw scans: Sukuna finally uses Megumi’s trump card against Gojo after Domains go out of play

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 is set to be released on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 12 am JST in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump issue 32. The spoilers released earlier today reveal that the chapter features Gojo and Sukuna’s ongoing battle with Domains finally going out of the picture and trump cards coming in. As expected, the chapter is another analysis-heavy issue.

In the previous chapter, Gojo and Sukuna cast their Domains once again, but they manipulated the conditions. Gojo made his Barrier stronger from the outside, but Sukuna broke it down by expanding his Cursed Technique. Gojo extended his Domain for a third time, encompassing Sukuna’s Domain and condensing it into a little ball.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 spoilers show Gojo and Sukuna’s Domains being destroyed as the Ten Shadows Technique is finally employed

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 spoilers, the chapter is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 6. The spoilers also reveal that there won’t be any break next week.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 spoilers begin with someone stating that a smaller barrier means a more stable Domain, but Gojo’s Domain is currently smaller than a basketball. Kusakabe says that trapping oneself and one’s opponent inside a mass smaller than one would collapse the structure, but Choso conjectures that Gojo must be utilizing his experience from the Prison Realm.

Kusakabe cannot get over how both Sukuna and Gojo can change the condition of the Domains, as it is an amalgamation of many conditions and bindings. When this surprises Hakari and Higuruma, he reminds them that since their Domains are ingrained in their Cursed Techniques, the situation is different for the two of them.

Mei Mei believes that Gojo wanted to cover the whole of Malevolent Shrine’s range, but just then Gojo’s Domain starts to tremble heavily, leading Yuta to believe that Sukuna must also have adjusted the range to increase the attack output. At that point, Gojo’s Barrier breaks once again, and Sukuna’s Shrine is also seen falling apart.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 spoilers reveal that just as Sukuna destroyed Unlimited Void from the outside, Gojo destroyed Malevolent Shrine by damaging its caster. Due to both of them losing their Domains, neither can use their Cursed Techniques at the moment. However, when the onlookers think that Gojo can heal his Cursed Technique like before, Kashimo reveals that since Sukuna has seen it in action once, he can now do it as well.

He elaborates that after watching Kenjaku split his soul into 20 objects just once, Sukuna picked up how to do it to Yuji and Megumi. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 spoilers returns to the battlefield, where the two opponents continue to fight physically. Gojo easily gains the upper hand and starts to wonder why Sukuna is not resisting.

He begins to question why Sukuna is not using the Ten Shadows Technique or Mahoraga to subdue him. Gojo knows that Sukuna is aware of his conversations with Megumi regarding Mahoraga, so he should know about its existence. As he thinks about this, Mahoraga’s wheel appears and starts to spin, and Gojo gets dizzy, with blood coming out of his nose.

Gojo’s thoughts on Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 imply that he believes Sukuna can only know of Mahoraga from Megumi’s memory of speaking about it with Gojo himself. This reaffirms the belief that Mahoraga is a secret as tightly kept as Falling Blossom Emotion and that it has never been used to such a degree that Kenjaku or Sukuna could become aware of it.

Given that Kenjaku has occupied Noritoshi Kamo for a long time, it stands to reason that if he did not know about Mahoraga, then everyone but the Zen’in family is unaware of it. Gojo likely knew about it only because he became Megumi’s guardian. This also presumes that Mahoraga was not used during the infamous fight between the Zen’in and Gojo clan heads who killed each other.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 228 spoilers also confirm that Gojo does not know the details about What happened in Shibuya, nor does he know how often Megumi tries to use Mahoraga. He believes that Megumi’s knowledge of Mahoraga comes only from what Gojo has told him, and thus Sukuna’s knowledge must also come from the same.

The sentence, if it is kept as is in the official translation and is not a mistranslation on the leaker’s part, raises a mystery regarding Megumi’s proficiency in using Mahoraga. It would also include a lack of communication between Gojo and his students, especially during the time between his release from the prison realm and this fight.

