Jujutsu Kaisen: Does Sukuna still have the Ten Shadows technique? Chapter 345 has the answer

Jujutsu Kaisen, the popular manga and anime series, has captivated audiences with its intense battles and intriguing supernatural world. One of the most enigmatic characters in the series is Ryomen Sukuna, a legendary curse and the main antagonist.

Sukuna possesses immense power, including the ability to use the Ten Shadows Technique, which allows him to control shadows and create powerful cursed techniques.

However, in the latest chapter, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 245, there are hints that Sukuna may have lost this formidable technique. This revelation has sparked speculation and discussions among fans, who are eager to uncover the truth behind Sukuna's abilities.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna's loss of the Ten Shadows Technique

Higurama talks about Sukuna losing his ability to use the 10 Shadows technique (Image via Shueisha)

Chapter 245 of Jujutsu Kaisen sheds light on Sukuna's potential loss of the Ten Shadows technique. Higuruma, a key character in the series, deduces that Sukuna might have lost his ability to use the technique during his previous encounter with Satoru Gojo, one of the most powerful sorcerers in the series.

This deduction comes while Sukuna observes Higuruma equipping the Executioner's sword, assuming that Sukuna must have lost the functionality of the Ten Shadows technique.

This revelation holds significant implications for Sukuna's power and the future direction of the story. The Ten Shadows Technique has been a defining aspect of Sukuna's abilities, allowing him to manifest multiple cursed techniques simultaneously. With the potential loss of this technique, Sukuna's power may be significantly diminished, creating new challenges for both the characters and the plot.

Gojo faces off against Mahoraga (Image via Shueisha)

It is worth noting that Sukuna's previous use of the Ten Shadows technique was during his battle with Mahoraga, a powerful curse. In that encounter, before his death, Gojo managed to defeat Mahoraga by exploiting Sukuna's reliance on the Ten Shadows technique. This suggests that Sukuna's dependency on the technique could be a vulnerability, and losing it could make him more susceptible to defeat.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Understanding the Ten Shadows Technique

Megumi summons a Shikigami through his technique (Image via MAPPA)

The Ten Shadows Technique, also known as the Ten Shadows Mutually Confined Technique, is a powerful and advanced curse technique used in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. It is primarily associated with the Zenin Clan, one of the prominent sorcerer families in the series.

The technique allows the user to manipulate shadows and control up to ten shadow-possessed shikigami simultaneously. Shikigami are spiritual creatures that can be summoned and controlled by jujutsu sorcerers. By binding the shadows of these shikigami to their own, the user of the Ten Shadows Technique gains incredible versatility and power in combat.

Megumi Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Each shadow-possessed shikigami has its own unique abilities, which can range from offensive techniques to defensive maneuvers. The user can switch between these shikigami at will, adapting their tactics to match the situation. This makes the Ten Shadows Technique a formidable and flexible combat style.

However, utilizing the full potential of the Ten Shadows Technique requires a high level of skill and concentration. The user must be able to control and coordinate multiple shikigami simultaneously, making it a technique suitable for experienced and skilled jujutsu sorcerers.

Final thoughts

Chapter 245 of Jujutsu Kaisen introduces intriguing hints regarding Sukuna's current condition and raises the possibility of him losing the Ten Shadows technique. This potential development carries significant implications for future battles and storylines.

Sukuna's historical reliance on this technique has been a defining element of his power, and its absence could introduce new dynamics and challenges for both the character and the narrative.

As fans eagerly anticipate the official release of the chapter, the revelations in chapter 245 are poised to have a profound impact on the future trajectory of Jujutsu Kaisen, ensuring readers remain captivated and eagerly anticipating what unfolds next.