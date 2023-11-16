Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Mahoraga stronger than Sukuna? Explained

In the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna has been revered as The King of Curses and arguably the strongest character of the series. Throughout the series, there have been only a few who have impressed The King of Curses, with The Divine General Mahoraga being one of them.

He has yet to make his appearance in the anime. However, the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga has captured fans of the manga with his brute strength and extremely overpowered ability. He is one of the most anticipated appearances of the ongoing Shibuya Arc in the anime and has been hailed as one of the most powerful characters of the series. With that said, is Mahoraga stronger than Sukuna?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Is The Divine General Mahoraga stronger than Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen?

The epic showdown between Sukuna and Mahoraga in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen saw the two characters engage in a brutal fight that left the city in ruins. However, at the end of their fight, The King of Curses emerged victorious and proved to be stronger than his opponent.

At the very beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen, Ryomen Sukuna was teased to be the main antagonist of the series. Making his appearance in the very first episode of the anime as well, Sukuna has been hailed as the strongest sorcerer in history. He was once said to be a human sorcerer and was revered as The King of Curses.

On the other hand, the Divine General Mahoraga is the strongest shikigami of Megumi's Ten Shadows Technique. With a towering height and monstrous appearance, anyone could tell that it was extremely powerful just from a single glance. While it possesses devastating combat abilities, Mahoraga's main power lies in its ability to adapt to any and all phenomena.

For instance, if Mahoraga is hit with an attack during a fight, the wheel on its head spins and if the same attack is used again, it is able to effectively counter against the attack. This ability makes Mahoraga almost impossible to beat.

However, only one Jujutsu Kaisen character has bested the Divine General in combat before, and that is, none other than Sukuna himself. During the Shibuya Incident arc, when Megumi gets heavily injured by Shigemo, he summons Mahoraga in order to at least take his opponent down with him. It's to be noted that at this point in the story, the Divine General wasn't tamed by any Zenin clan members.

In the upcoming episode 17 of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, fans will get their first glimpse at Mahoraga, who later serves as an important part of the story. The Divine General engages in a brutal showdown against The King of Curses during the arc. However, it proved to be no easy fight for Sukuna, who was at a strength of 15 fingers during the battle. He had to use his Domain Expansion, Malevolent Shrine, and a fire arrow to finish off his opponent.

During the fight, Mahoraga showed some impressive feats by adapting to Sukuna's Dismantle technique and sending him crashing through several buildings. It was during this fight that The King of Curses realized that both Mahoraga and Megumi would be essential to his plan for the future.

How Sukuna used Mahoraga to defeat Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

The long-awaited showdown between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen resulted in a devastating loss for the former. For the majority of their fight, Gojo had to face Sukuna at an overwhelming disadvantage, as The King of Curses used Megumi's Cursed Technique to summon Mahoraga to aid him in the fight. Little did everyone know, it was an elaborate part of Sukuna's plan to understand and overcome his opponent's abilities.

In Chapter 235 of the manga, Satoru Gojo seemingly emerged victorious after blasting Sukuna and Mahoraga with a massive Hollow Purple that devastated the city of Shinjuku itself. However, in the following chapter, readers witness a conversation between Gojo and the spirits of his deceased friends at an airport. From here on out, it was clear to every fan that their beloved blindfolded Sensei was no more.

The scene eventually changed to Sukuna standing over Gojo's lifeless body on the ground. The King of Curses went on to explain that he was using Mahoraga as a 'role model'.

Sukuna learned from Mahoraga the technique to bypass Gojo's Infinity, by cutting the space around him in half. He further went on to explain that Infinity did not matter as long as Gojo was inside the space where Mahoraga could cut anything. He used this in order to land a devastating Dismantle attack, which ended up slicing Gojo in half and seemingly ending his life.

To conclude

Mahoraga is without a doubt, not only the strongest shikigami but also one of the strongest characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. His overpowered ability to adapt to literally any phenomenon gave him the edge against even Satoru Gojo.

On the other hand, Sukuna has proved to be not only the strongest sorcerer in history but also the strongest character of the series following the death of Gojo. He poses a huge threat to the Jujutsu sorcerers currently in the manga and it is unclear as of now as to who could possibly stand up to The King of Curses and end his reign of terror for good.

