Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Megumi summon Mahoraga in Shibuya? Explained

In the latest episode of the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series, fans saw Megumi Fushiguro unconscious and bloody after being seemingly slammed against a wall. Haruta Shigemo was seen telling him to get up as something menacing and large was making its way toward the pair.

While anime-only fans of Jujutsu Kaisen don't quite know what it is, manga readers are excited to have finally reached this point in the season. Anticipation for the next episode from both groups is understandably at a high point, especially from anime-only fans, considering Megumi’s fan-favorite character status.

In an effort to give anime-only fans some context without major spoilers, this situation is one of Megumi's own doing via his inherited Cursed Technique. While this may seem confusing, considering how heavily injured he appears to be, the next Jujutsu Kaisen episode will reveal and fully explain why Megumi summoned this massive beast to the battlefield.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s next episode will highlight Megumi’s pragmatic and analytical nature

As mentioned above, the beast that seemingly injured Megumi and now has its sights set on Shigemo is one of the former’s own creations. This fearsome foe is Mahoraga, the most powerful Shikigami within the Ten Shadows Technique, and was summoned to the battlefield by Megumi himself.

As Megumi will explain in the upcoming release, Mahoraga is the lone Shikigami within the technique, which no prior user has ever been able to exorcize before. This is due to how powerful the Shikigami is.

However, there will likely be some confusion as to why Megumi summoned an unbeatable foe after fighting Dagon and Toji Fushiguro back-to-back. As mentioned above, the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode revealed Haruta Shigemo to be in the same area as Megumi and Mahoraga. This is due to Shigemo finding and attempting to kill Megumi after his fight with Toji ended.

Megumi is fully aware of his inability to fight and defeat Shigemo, given his current state. He decides to summon Mahoraga to take Shigemo down with him.

Much like Yuji realized during his fight against Choso, Megumi comes to the same conclusion that if he’s going to die anyway, he might as well take out an enemy with him in order to boost the chances of Gojo being freed.

In essence, Megumi’s goal was not to enlist Shigemo’s help to exorcize Mahoraga but rather to sentence them both to death by summoning the Shikigami. As seen in the final moments of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode, Shigemo is downright terrified of Mahoraga based on whatever he has seen thus far.

By summoning a foe that neither he nor Shigemo would be able to defeat, he can pave the way for someone else to go rescue Gojo by removing one roadblock off that path. Megumi summoned Mahoraga not to try and survive his fight with Shigemo but to ensure that he could take down one last enemy before death came for him.

