What is Heavenly Restriction? The secret to Toji Fushiguro's strength in Jujutsu Kaisen, explained

With the release of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen episode, fans are majorly discussing Toji Fushiguro and his monstrous strength that he gained due to Heavenly Restriction. While it's briefly mentioned, Gojo does bring up this term when discussing how Toji can be so fast and strong, even doing so with a tensed tone.

Considering Gojo’s status as the strongest sorcerer of the modern era in Jujutsu Kaisen, fans are curious as to what Heavenly Restriction is and how it could possibly overpower Gojo. While difficult to believe, it is true that this gift from the gods is what allows Toji to match and quite possibly even surpass Gojo’s level.

While Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has yet to address and explain what is Heavenly Restriction, there are several information on it from the series’ original manga. However, fans may find that author and illustrator Gege Akutami doesn’t quite provide as much information in this area as readers may like.

Disclaimer: The second half of this article will cover manga spoilers beyond season 2’s events.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s concept of Heavenly Restriction at the forefront of fans’ minds after Toji’s first fight

As mentioned above, Toji Fushiguro gets the overwhelming strength he has in Jujutsu Kaisen from having a Heavenly Restriction bestowed upon him since his birth. This Heavenly Restriction are bindings placed on a sorcerer’s body when they’re born, with their name referencing limitations on one’s body in some areas in exchange for improved capabilities in a different capacity.

For example, Kokichi Muta from the first season possessed vast amounts of Cursed Energy, which he used to remotely control Mechamaru puppets and work as a sorcerer that way. However, in exchange, he was born without his right arm or the lower parts of his legs, and is unable to withstand sunshine or moonlight without being sunburnt. He also experiences extreme chronic pain, which he describes as every pore in his body is constantly being stabbed.

While Muta’s Heavenly Restriction traded his physical body for overwhelming Cursed Energy, the opposite can also occur, as is seen with Toji and others (who will be addressed later on). While Toji may not possess any Cursed Energy whatsoever, he possesses a truly ridiculous amount of physical prowess and strength. At the time, his Heavenly Restriction was the only one of its kind to be discovered in the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

Unfortunately, it’s currently unknown how these Heavenly Restrictions came to be, with the series yet to explain exactly who or what initiates them and how a sorcerer receives them. However, one other case of Heavenly Restriction can be analyzed to get a better understanding of the exact factors which play into a Restriction’s activation and effectiveness.

Maki and Mai are twins from the Zenin clan in Jujutsu Kaisen, with the latter having a respectable amount of Cursed Energy while Maki has very little. Despite being considered physically gifted, it seemed that Maki did not have a Heavenly Restriction in the same vein of what Toji had. This was due to Maki and Mai being twins, who are always considered the same person in the context of jujutsu.

Due to being considered the same person, Maki’s Heavenly Restriction couldn’t be fulfilled due to Mai having an innate Cursed Technique and Cursed Energy. However, with Mai’s sacrifice during the Perfect Preparation arc taking all of Maki’s Cursed Energy from her, the bindings were able to activate. This granted Maki a steel body with unrivaled physical abilities, further giving her a presence, aura, and set of skills identical to that of Toji.

