Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Toji Fushiguro truly evil? Explored

Toji Fushiguro was a character who changed the entire course of the Jujutsu Kaisen series with his actions in the Hidden Inventory arc. Surprisingly, though, he is massively popular among fans, regardless of his heinous crimes.

Although his appearances were brief, his impact on the narrative is undeniable. Master Tengen described him as an anomaly who broke free of the 'Chains of Fate' and altered everyone's destinies.

Toji is a character deeply admired by fans due to his stoicism and immense strength and skill, which helped him overpower some of the strongest Jujutsu sorcerers. That said, his evil actions have been brought up by many whenever he is idolized by his fans, which puts his morality into question and leads to one questioning if he was actually evil.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the character of Toj Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro is one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters (Image via MAPPA)

Toji Fushiguro was one of the few characters in Jujutsu Kaisen who were physically gifted due to Heavenly Restriction. Due to his complete lack of Cursed Energy, Toji's body reached its full potential and gave him heightened strength, speed, and senses.

However, his Heavenly Restriction proved a double-edged sword since the Zen'in clan despised him and treated him like an outcast due to his lack of Cursed Energy. Considering that his clan valued Cursed Techniques above all else, Toji endured much suffering in his early days, similar to Maki Zen'in.

While he could wipe out his clan instantly if he wanted to, Toji simply left his clan and never looked back. He took up assassination as a career and used his skills to make a name for himself. With time, he gained the title of 'Sorcerer Killer' and became a feared presence in Jujutsu society.

However, Toji changed his ways after meeting a woman and taking her last name, 'Fushiguro.' He left gambling and assassination and tried to change for the better. However, after her death, he reverted to his old ways and did little to take care of his son, whom he had named 'Megumi'. Believing that his son would have a better future in the Zen'in clan due to his potential to be a real sorcerer, Toji decided to sell Megumi to his clan.

All of this provides a clear representation of Toji's true character. He can be considered a morally grey individual to some extent, with his son's best interests in mind, despite being extremely vague about it.

That said, he is no saint either, seeing as how he kills people for a living. Furthermore, he had no moral qualms about killing Riko Amanai and Satoru Gojo, who were both high-school students at the time.

Toji's actions in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 make him an irredeemable character (Image via MAPPA)

Toji is a person who doesn't necessarily hold grudges against any particular individual but the Jujutsu society as a whole. His actions and attitude stem from his utter disdain for the Jujutsu world, as he often tries to use his skills to spite it.

After being confronted by an awakened Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory arc, Toji let his pride get the best of him, as he blatantly ignored his survival instincts to try and discredit the same society that once rejected him.

This action resulted in his death as Gojo effortlessly defeated him. In his final moments, Toji thought of his deceased wife and his son and decided to tell Gojo that the latter would be sold to the Zen'in clan in a few years, urging him to do whatever he wanted with the information.

Toji ended his own life in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya arc after a brief fight against Megumi (Image via MAPPA)

By doing so, he gave Megumi a chance at a better future since he knew from experience how his son would be treated in the clan. While he certainly is a cold-blooded murderer who would commit any kind of atrocity for the right amount of money, deep down, he cares for his son and wants him to become a better person than him.

His crimes throughout the Jujutsu Kaisen series are certainly inexcusable, as he had zero regard for human life and he killed without any remorse for the right amount of money. Furthermore, he neglected his son for the majority of his life due to his incompetence as a parent and was even prepared to sell him off.

That said, he isn't necessarily as evil as Kenjaku or Ryomen Sukuna, seeing as how both of these characters are pretty much the embodiment of evil. Toji's moral compass is certainly twisted in many ways, but at the very least, he gave his son a chance at a better life before he passed away.

Final thoughts

To conclude, Toji Fushiguro is a morally twisted character in the Jujutsu Kaisen series with more flaws than redeeming qualities. His failure as a parent certainly made people dislike him to some extent. As a character, however, he isn't completely evil when compared to the King of Curses, who has even lesser regard for human life and lives according to his own rules.