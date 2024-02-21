Jujutsu Kaisen: Special Grade sorcerers are doomed (and Yuta's treatment in chapter 251 proves it)

The world of Jujutsu Kaisen is cruel and unforgiving. Many key characters in the series have met their tragic ends, leading fans to question whether it is worth getting attached to them, knowing they may die brutal deaths. That said, chapter 251 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga witnessed Yuta and Yuji's visceral fight against Sukuna come to a decisive end.

Towards the end of their fight, the King of Curses inflicted a life-threatening injury upon Yuta, thereby raising a great deal of concern among fans for his fate. However, one thing the chapter managed to make clear was that the Special Grade sorcerers of Gege Akutami's magnum opus were doomed from the very beginning.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

Jujutsu Kaisen 251 proves the cruel fate of the Special Grade sorcerers

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251, the brutal fight between Yuta Okkotsu, Yuji Itadori, and Ryomen Sukuna reached its conclusion when the King of Curses hit his opponents with the 'World Spitting Slash' that killed Satoru Gojo. As a result, Yuta and Yuji were critically injured.

Although it cannot be said whether Yuta survived the attack, it would be safe to assume that he will be unable to take part in the fight for some time. Seeing as how he was hit with the same attack that ended his beloved sensei's life, fans have already started preparing for the worst.

If Yuta dies due to the attack, he would officially become the last Special Grade Jujutsu sorcerer who met a gruesome end at their opponent's hands. It should be noted that Yuta is one of the only four Special Grade sorcerers of the modern era, alongside Yuki Tsukumo, Satoru Gojo, and Suguru Geto.

Yuki Tsukumo, who was once hailed as one of the strongest sorcerers of the modern era, met a horrific end during her fight against Kenjaku. It was also Yuki's first major fight in the series, so fans are still upset about her death. However, she did put up an incredible fight against the ancient sorcerer, as she used the last of her strength to turn herself into a Black Hole in a desperate attempt to take out her opponent.

On the other hand, Satoru Gojo, who was the strongest sorcerer of the modern era, died a tragic and brutal death at the hands of Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236. His death caused a ripple effect throughout the entire fanbase, who were shocked to see their favorite character bite the dust, especially after he was declared the winner of the fight.

Lastly, Suguru Geto suffered life-threatening injuries during his battle against Yuta Okkotsu in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel movie. Shortly afterward, he was put to rest by none other than Satoru Gojo, who took it upon himself to end his former best friend's life.

As one can see, most of the Special Grade sorcerers have been doomed to die a tragic death since the story began. While they may have been the strongest sorcerers of the modern era, each failed to protect the things they cared about, including their own lives, despite their immense power.

If Yuta Okkotsu does actually die as a result of his injuries, he will be the last official Special Grade sorcerer of the Jujutsu Kaisen series who continued the tradition of dying a brutal death.

However, fans are hopeful that Yuta will be the one to break this so-called 'custom' since Yuji Itadori also got hit with the same attack. Lastly, Yuta's injuries didn't seem as fatal as Gojo's when he got hit with the World Splitting Dismantle, which gave fans hope for the former's fate.

Final thoughts

Considering that the ongoing fight against Sukuna is nearing its climax with each passing chapter, fans can only hope that the Jujutsu sorcerers do not suffer any more casualties since there are barely any left standing at this point in the story.