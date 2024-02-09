Gojo and Kaneki "carry the heaviest burden" in a sorrowful Jujutsu Kaisen x Tokyo Ghoul parallel

Fans of Gege Akutami's magnum opus got a glimpse at Satoru Gojo's past in the Hidden Inventory arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Since then, they have been looking at the blindfolded teacher in a whole new light, having observed the horrible events in his past.

Discussions concerning parallel plots or story arcs are prevalent among anime and manga fans. While observing the young Gojo of the Hidden Inventory arc, one particular moment reminded fans of a famous scene from the beloved yet controversial series Tokyo Ghoul.

Although Ken Kaneki, the protagonist of Sui Ishida's magnum opus, doesn't have much in common with Gojo, fans pointed out a scene from the latest season of Jujutsu Kaisen that mirrored one of Kaneki's lowest points in the second season of the Tokyo Ghoul anime.

Fans witness an unexpected yet sorrowful crossover between Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Ghoul

The second season of the Tokyo Ghoul anime took a drastically different course from its source material, which angered the majority of the fanbase, who had been looking forward to a faithful adaptation of the beloved manga. Despite this, many viewers still consider a particular original scene toward the end of the second season as an iconic moment.

The said moment featured Ken Kaneki carrying the seemingly lifeless body of his best friend, Hideyoshi Nagachika in his arms while walking through the aftermath of the battle between the CCG and Anteiku. A similar scene, featuring Gojo and Riko, set in motion a different trajectory of Akutami's series.

In the first part of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which adapted the Hidden Inventory arc, a scene towards its end saw Satoru Gojo carrying the lifeless body of Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel, whom he had been previously assigned to protect.

Fans compared the two scenes from Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Ghoul in an X post, mentioning the similarities. The two scenes represented one of the lowest points of both Gojo and Kaneki's lives, as they had to carry the dead body of a person close to them.

In Jujutsu Kaisen's Hidden Inventory arc, Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto were tasked with protecting Riko Amanai, the Star Plasma Vessel of the time. While they initially viewed her as an annoyance, the bond between them eventually grew with time. However, their story was met with a tragic end when Toji Fushiguro assassinated Amanai after disposing of the sorcerers.

Shortly after that, Gojo managed to revive himself with Reverse Cursed Technique and defeated Toji with relative ease. Following this, Gojo went to retrieve Amanai's body and carried her away from the headquarters of the Religious Group, which ordered her assassination. This gave birth to the heartbreaking scene of Gojo carrying Amanai's body in his arms, which left the entire fanbase in tears.

On the other hand, towards the end of Tokyo Ghoul's second season, Kaneki was seen carrying the seemingly lifeless body of his best friend, Hideyoshi Nagachika, as he walked through the devastating aftermath of the battle between the CCG and Anteiku. Although the context behind the scene was explained much later on in the anime, it was widely considered to be one of the most heartbreaking and iconic scenes of the series.

Fans mourn their favorite characters carrying the 'heaviest burden' in the Jujutsu Kaisen x Tokyo Ghoul parallel

The comparison of the two scenes not only paralleled Gojo and Kaneki's lowest points but also their failure to protect the people closest to them. As such, fans came together to appreciate the two characters and praise them for carrying the 'heaviest burdens' in their arms.

Both Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Ghoul are two of the most beloved series of all time. Although the former's anime adaptation has been a huge hit, unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the latter. Despite having great source material, the Tokyo Ghoul anime failed to meet the expectations of the fans, who were left heavily disappointed with the adaptation.

Final Thoughts

Without a doubt, Satoru Gojo and Ken Kaneki are both characters whose lives were laced with tragedy. While the latter tries his level best to protect his loved ones after going through an unfathomable amount of pain himself, the former dabbles in humor to try and mask his pain from failing to protect the people closest to him.