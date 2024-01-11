10 anime characters who love coffee, ranked by popularity

In the world of animated storytelling, several anime characters hold a great deal of sentimental value for fans. Whether these characters are protagonists of a series who desperately try to rise to the top of the world despite their struggles or antagonists holding a grudge against those who have wronged them, they have a special place in fans' hearts.

Coffee, on the other hand, is just as important for people. Having the ability to keep even the most sleep-deprived person awake for a few hours, coffee is widely considered to be the best way to start one's day. That said, anime characters are certainly not exempt from enjoying a nice, warm cup of coffee that gets them going.

Throughout the years, many anime have featured characters who have become so dependent on the beverage that they take their passion for it to a whole new level. As such, let's look at the top 10 anime characters who love coffee.

Top 10 anime characters who love drinking coffee

10) Joe Buttataki (Soul Eater)

Joe Buttataki as seen in the Soul Eater anime (image via Studio Bones)

Also known by his alias BJ, Joe Buttataki is a meister affiliated with the Death Weapon Meister Academy in the renowned anime Soul Eater. Despite showcasing a pretty straightforward and brash attitude towards others, Buttataki is one of the few anime characters who is addicted to coffee.

He usually carries along a portable coffee pot so that he can always enjoy his favorite beverage on the go. In one of his most memorable moments in the series, Buttataki once made a deal with the God of Death to have equipment for making coffee.

9) Yu Han Sung (Tower of God)

Yu Han Sung as seen in Tower of God anime(image via Telecom Animation Film)

Despite being an Advanced Ranker who's revered as a formidable fighter due to his high intelligence and perception, Yu Han Sung is often teased for his extreme fondness for coffee. In fact, his love for the beverage is so profound, that he even has an endorsement for a coffee brand. It gave fans a little idea of just how valuable coffee is for Han Sung.

8) Andrew Waltfeld (Mobile Suit Gundam SEED)

Andrew Waltfeld as seen in Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (image via Studio Sunrise)

Apart from archeology and paleontology, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED's Andrew Waltfeld is passionate about coffee. However, his obsession with the beverage goes way beyond just enjoying a simple cup of coffee, as he often dabbles into creating different blends and flavors of the same. These experiments often involve some odd combinations as well, such as the one time he added kona to one of his blends.

7) Jack Atlas (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's)

Jack Atlas as seen in the Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's anime (image via Studio Gallop)

One of the most prominent characters of the popular Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's series, Jack Atlas' favorite hobby apart from dueling would probably be to enjoy a cup of coffee. His fondness for the beverage is evident from the fact that he is more than willing to spend big bucks on it. He once spent 3,000 yen for a cup of the renowned Blue Eyes coffee, which is certainly something that only a true coffee lover would do.

6) Mamoru (Sailor Moon)

Mamoru Chiba as seen in the Sailor Moon anime (image via Toei Animation)

Fans of the classic Sailor Moon series are well aware of the fact that Tuxedo Mask, aka Mamoru Chiba, is one of the few anime characters who bears a strong obsession for coffee. After losing his parents in a tragic accident at a young age, Mamoru developed a stoic and reserved personality.

His romantic relationship with Usagi Tsukino is certainly one of the highlights of the series, where he can often be seen sipping a cup of coffee during his interactions with Usagi.

5) Yuzuru Otonashi (Angel Beats)

Yuzuru Otonashi as seen in the Angel Beats anime (image via Studio P.A. Works)

The protagonist of the popular Angel Beats anime, Yuzuru Otonashi has been seen to be quite a coffee addict, as he can be seen drinking canned coffee in almost every episode. Apart from his extreme fondness for canned coffee, Yuzuru is an extremely hardworking and reliant person following his journey to the Afterlife and becoming the latest member of the SSS.

4) Miyuki Shirogane (Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Miyuki Shirogane is one of the most popular anime characters who are obsessed with coffee (image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

Balancing the duties of a student council president and working a part-time job led Miyuki Shirogane to develop a severe caffeine addiction, to the point where he requires a cup of coffee every three hours just to stay awake. His workaholic nature seems to have done more harm than good for him, with the heavy bags under his eyes being a clear indication of his sleep deprivation and reliance on coffee to get through the day.

3) Misato Katsuragi (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

Misato Katsuragi as seen in Neon Genesis Evangelion (image via Studio Gainax, Tatsunoko Production)

Being the director of an organization that is dedicated to the extermination of monsters can certainly be a stressful job. As such, Misato Katsuragi from Neon Genesis Evangelion used to solely rely on copious amounts of beer to get through the day. Towards the end of the series, however, she replaces beer with canned coffee. Although it wasn't the same as her usual choice of beverage, it helped calm her nerves regardless.

2) Ken Kaneki (Tokyo Ghoul)

Ken Kaneki is one of the most popular anime characters who likes coffee (image via Studio Pierrot)

After being turned into a half-ghoul following a fateful encounter, Ken Kaneki was unable to consume any sort of human food and began craving human flesh. Thankfully, the only thing that eased his appetite was coffee, which helped suppress his hunger for human flesh. Although he was understandably disgusted at his insatiable hunger, Kaneki was able to survive by consuming more coffee than usual.

1) L Lawliet (Death Note)

L Lawliet is one of the most popular and recognized anime characters (image via Studio Madhouse)

It looks like even the World's Greatest Detective has things that he is fond of other than solving seemingly impossible mysteries. L Lawliet has the habit of becoming so obsessed with cases that he prioritizes solving them over anything else. As such, he has been often seen to be relying on coffee to stay awake, which is a trait seen in quite many anime characters on this list.

Final Thoughts

Coffee is undoubtedly one of the most important and cherished drinks, as it not only helps people stay awake but also gives them the ability to focus more and fills them with energy. As such, anime characters are not exempt from enjoying a warm cup of this beverage. Thereby, it's easy to see why so many people, even in anime, are reliant on the popular beverage to get them through the day.