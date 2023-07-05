Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM anime announced with teaser trailer

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, the official website of the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED film project revealed its title, i.e., Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM. Additionally, the anime movie released a teaser visual and an English-subtitled teaser trailer, revealing that the film was set to be released in Japan on January 26, 2024.

As confirmed by the film's director, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM will be the sequel of Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny. Bandai Namco had previously announced that the film was meant to be released before March 2024, and rightly so, it seems like the production team has managed to stay on track.

On Sunday, the official website and social media handles of the Mobile Suit Gundam SEED film project released the English-subtitled promotional video and teaser visual of the film. As announced by the video, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM is set to be released on Friday, January 26, 2023, in Japan.

Additionally, the website also unveiled the C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75 chronological setting and additional staff members for the anime movie.

Originally, Chiaki Morosawa, the head scriptwriter of the two Gundam series was collaborating with her husband Mitsuo Fukuda on the Gundam film. However, after she passed away at the age of 56 in 2016, Fukuda co-wrote the script alongside Lui Goto and is now also directing the film at Bandai Namco Fireworks.

Morosawa revealed in 2008 that the plot for the film was completed. However, due to her poor health condition since 2005, she wasn't able to work on the script.

Hisashi Hirai from the Gundam Seed anime will be designing the characters. He has also designed characters for several other anime, including Heroic Age, Mugen no Ryvius, and s.CRY.ed.

Other announced staff members are as follows:

Mechanical Design: Kunio Okawara, Kimitoshi Yamane, Kazutaka Miyatake, Junichi Akutsu, Manabu Shintani, Shiba Zen, Takuya Io, Hiroyuki Taiga

Mechanical Animation Director: Satoshi Shigeta

Color Key Artist: Akemi Nagao

Art Directors: Shigemi Ikeda, Yukiko Maruyama

CG Directors: Mitsuhiro Satō, Kensuke Kujida, Tomohiro Fujie

Monitor Works: Azusa Tamura, Jirō Kageyama

Compositing Director of Photography: Takeshi Katsurayama, Shigenori Toyooka

Editing: Yukiko Nojiri

Sound Director: Sadayoshi Fujino

Music: Toshihiko Sahashi

Bandai Namco announced the film back in 2021 as part of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime's 20th-anniversary commemoration celebrations. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game. There is also the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga that was released previously.

