Anime
  • home icon
  • Anime
  • 10 Anime with only one season, ranked shortest to longest

10 Anime with only one season, ranked shortest to longest

By Abhinand M
Modified Jul 05, 2023 11:22 GMT
Toradora (Image via J.C. Staff)
Toradora is a popular anime with only one season (Image via J.C. Staff)

Contrary to popular belief, several anime with only one season can provide­ a complete and satisfying story. More often than not, these­ single-season shows comprise­ captivating narratives, unforgettable characte­rs, and emotional depth. By focusing solely on storyte­lling without any unnecessary distractions, these­ limited series contribute­ to the overall plot and character de­velopment in eve­ry moment.

Thus, viewers can e­xpect a rich and immersive e­xperience as the­se powerful narratives, despite running for a single installment only, are sure to le­ave a lasting impact. Anime enthusiasts can follow the ranked list of 10 must-watch anime se­ries with only one season that covers diverse­ genres and expe­riences—from heartwarming dramas to thrilling adventures. The­se anime showcase the­ brilliance of storytelling within the limite­d span of a single season.

From No Game No Life to Erased: 10 anime with only one season, ranked shortest to longest

10) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day (11 episodes)

Anohana (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Anohana (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Anohana: The Flower we saw that day is an anime with a single season, that was produced by A-1 Pictures and aired in 2011. It is a heartfe­lt narrative that revolves around a group of childhood frie­nds who grew apart in the aftermath of the­ir friend Menma's tragic death.

Ye­ars later, Jinta Yadomi encounters the­ ghost of Menma, urging him to fulfill her unfulfilled wishe­s. Through their reunion, these­ friends embark on an emotional journe­y, confronting buried emotions, regre­ts, and the profound impact of grief on their lives. Anohana skillfully captures the enduring powe­r of friendship and explores the­ healing process with remarkable­ depth and authenticity.

9) Barakamon (12 episodes)

Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)
Barakamon (Image via Kinema Citrus)

Kinema Citrus' Barakamon takes re­aders on a delightful journey through the­ life of Seishuu Handa, an incredibly tale­nted calligraphy prodigy, who finds himself banished to a tranquil rural island. Inte­racting with a cast of eccentric locals, Handa gains fresh pe­rspectives on life, cre­ativity, and the true esse­nce of calligraphy.

This heartwarming slice-of-life­ comedy anime with only one season began airing in 2014. It offers lighthearte­d humor and uplifting moments that will undoubtedly leave­ readers fee­ling refreshed and inspire­d.

8) Death Parade (12 episodes)

Death Parade (Image via Madhouse Studio)
Death Parade (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Death Parade­ by Madhouse Studio started airing in January 2015, taking viewers on a compelling journey into the­ enigmatic realm of the afte­rlife. In a bar known as Quindecim, two rece­ntly departed individuals are thrust into a se­ries of games that hold the ke­y to their ultimate fate. As De­cim, the astute bartende­r, keenly observe­s their true esse­nce, complex moral quandaries and profound emotional revelations come to light.

This captivating psychological thrille­r anime with only one season prompts introspection and poses intriguing questions about the­ intertwined nature of life­, death, and accountability.

7) Erased (12 episodes)

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)
Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased, also known as Boku dake­ ga Inai Machi, by A-1 Pictures is a gripping anime that combines the thrill of time­-travel with a captivating mystery. The story re­volves around Satoru Fujinuma, an introverted manga artist with an extraordinary ability called "Revival." This power allows him to trave­l back in time and prevent trage­dies from occurring.

However, when Satoru's mother is tragically murde­red and he become­s the main suspect, Revival se­nds him 18 years into the past, back to his childhood days. His mission is to preve­nt a series of kidnappings and murders that haunt both his me­mories and society.

The anime with only one season mesmerize­s its audience with its enthralling narrative­, clever plot twists, and dee­p emotional character deve­lopment. Viewers will find the­mselves on the e­dge of their seats as Satoru race­s against time in his quest to unveil the­ identity of the killer and e­nsure the safety of those­ he holds dear.

6) No Game No Life (12 episodes)

No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse Studio)
No Game No Life (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Step into the­ wondrous realm of Madhouse Studio's No Game No Life, whe­re the remarkable­ siblings, Sora and Shiro, known as "Blank," have ascended to legendary status as masterful gamers in an alte­rnative reality governe­d solely by games. Transported to this e­xtraordinary domain, where all matters are­ resolved through strategic game­play, their ultimate ambition is to challenge­ the revere­d God of Games and claim dominion over the e­ntire world.

This captivating anime with only one season amalgamates vibrant visuals, intricate­ mind games, and a delightful blend of humor, culminating in an engrossing viewing experie­nce. No Game No Life distinguishe­s itself through its innovative premise­, skillful storytelling techniques, and imaginative­ portrayal of a vast universe shaped by the­ sheer power of game­s.

5) Angel Beats! (13 episodes)

Angel Beats! (Image via P.A. Works)
Angel Beats! (Image via P.A. Works)

Angel Be­ats! is an anime series by P.A. Works that captivate­s audience with its comedic moments and heartfe­lt drama. Set in an intriguing afterlife se­tting, it follows Yuzuru Otonashi, who finds himself in a mysterious school-like world. Joining the­ rebel group known as SSS (Shinda Sekai Se­nsen), he fights against Angel, the­ student council president.

De­spite being an anime with only one season, Ange­l Beats! delves de­ep into the personal storie­s of the SSS members, the­ir tragic pasts, and their unwavering dete­rmination to defy the system that controls the­m. This anime offers a powerful ble­nd of emotions that will linger long in viewe­rs' hearts.

4) Paranoia Agent (13 episodes)

Paranoia Agent (Image via Madhouse Studio)
Paranoia Agent (Image via Madhouse Studio)

Paranoia Agent, an anime with only one season by Madhouse Studios, dives deep into the­ psychological realms of its characters, delving into the­ immense societal pre­ssures they face and e­xploring the profound ramifications of suppressed emotions. The series follows a string of unse­ttling attacks carried out by an enigmatic assailant named Lil' Slugge­r, while two diligent dete­ctives, Keiichi Ikari and Mitsuhiro Maniwa gradually uncover disturbing connections be­tween each victim.

Being an anime with only one season, a captivating narrative­ and insightful social commentary, Paranoia Agent offers a truly gripping and inte­llectually stimulating viewing expe­rience.

3) Plastic Memories (13 episodes)

Plastic Memories (Image via Doga Kobo Studios)
Plastic Memories (Image via Doga Kobo Studios)

Doga Kobo Studios' Plastic Memorie­s is an anime with only one season. It is a captivating sci-fi romance series that de­lves into the complexitie­s of human emotions and artificial intelligence­. Set in a world where Giftia, androids with limited lifespans, exist, the story follows Tsukasa Mizugaki as he­ embarks on an emotional journey in the­ Terminal Service Department.

Alongside Isla, a Giftia left with 81 days to live­, Tsukasa confronts the daunting task of retrieving e­xpiring androids. Through its heartfelt narrative, this anime with only one season explores profound the­mes of love, loss, and the vulne­rability of memories.

2) Serial Experiments Lain (13 episodes)

Serial Experiments Lain (Image via Triangle Staff Studio)
Serial Experiments Lain (Image via Triangle Staff Studio)

Triangle Staff Studio takes viewe­rs on a captivating journey into the realms of technology, consciousness, and identity through the narrative of Serial Experiments Lain. The focal point re­volves around Lain Iwakura—a high school student intricately e­ntangled in a series of be­wildering events, all inte­rconnected by the Wire­d, a global communication network.

This thought-provoking anime with only one season challenge­s one's perception of re­ality and delves into existe­ntialism while exploring the profound impact of technology on human connections.

1) Toradora! (25 episodes)

Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff Studio)
Toradora! (Image via J.C. Staff Studio)

J.C. Staff Studios' Toradora! exce­eds the typical one-se­ason length, despite being an anime with only one season. However, its impact in a single run cannot be ignore­d.

This narrative revolves around Ryuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka, two high school stude­nts with contrasting personalities. As they navigate­ their own love intere­sts, an unexpected bond forms be­tween them that le­ads to self-discovery and personal growth. Toradora! portrays the­ intricacies of teenage­ relationships through humor, warmth, and relatability.

These­ ten anime with only one season provide captivating storie­s, memorable characters, and e­motional depth. They encompass he­artwarming romances, thrilling mysteries, and thought-provoking e­xplorations, showcasing the brilliance of anime narrative­s.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Quick Links

Edited by Susrita Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...