A-1 Pictures disappoints Solo Leveling fans with mediocre animation quality

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated anime shows, and its trailer was released on March 21, 2023. The premiere of the series was planned for 2023 but has now been pushed back to the winter of 2024 instead.
In addition to this information, there has been considerable dissatisfaction among the fans of the series. With the release of the trailer for the anime adaptation, people raised questions about the quality of its animation. In connection with this, the Solo Leveling fandom has completely taken over the internet.
After the promo video's mediocre quality, Solo Leveling fans were left disappointed
Chugong's Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel. It was serialized on Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage beginning on July 25, 2016, and subsequently published in its entirety by D&C Media under the Papyrus label on November 4, 2016. During Anime Expo 2022, it was confirmed that the novel will be made into an anime series.
Over the course of the last few days, there have been a number of difficulties related to the Solo Leveling anime series. But one that has caught the attention of fans is the quality of the Solo Leveling adaptation. As soon as the teaser was released on March 21, 2023, fans of the series immediately took over social media and began worrying about the quality of the title.
A-1 Pictures studio is in charge of making the anime adaptation. The studio has already produced some much-loved titles that people have liked. Yet, many fans are growing concerned about the studio. Many who have been following the series have voiced their opinion that the web novel is of a higher quality than the teaser.
On Twitter, one netizen commented that the promo video for the series was good but did not seem to be a fan of the quality of the animation, while another fan commented that the animation is even worse than the Seven Deadly Sins.
Some fans of the series believe that the teaser was exciting and that the animation quality has the potential to improve before the title is released next year.
Some fans also wished that Ufotable, MAPPA, or MADHOUSE worked on the project, as it requires a high budget.
However, some individuals are optimistic and excited about seeing the anime when it premieres in the winter of 2024.
What is Solo Leveling about?
Solo Leveling takes place in a world where hunters, who are human warriors with supernatural abilities, must fight dangerous animals to save humanity from extinction. Sung Jin Woo, a hunter known for his physical frailty, gets caught up in a never-ending battle for his life.
After surviving an immensely powerful double dungeon that almost wipes out his entire squad, a program known as the System chooses him as its only player. The System also provides him with incredibly odd abilities that allow him to acquire strength and convert anybody he kills into a devoted minion known as a shadow.
Jin Woo then goes on a quest to find out what's happening in the dungeons and where his powers come from, all while fighting a wide range of human and monster enemies.
The anime will reportedly be broadcast through Crunchyroll outside of Asia. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.