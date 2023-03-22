A-1 Pictures disappoints Solo Leveling fans with mediocre animation quality

Solo Leveling is one of the most anticipated anime shows, and its trailer was released on March 21, 2023. The premiere of the series was planned for 2023 but has now been pushed back to the winter of 2024 instead.

In addition to this information, there has been considerable dissatisfaction among the fans of the series. With the release of the trailer for the anime adaptation, people raised questions about the quality of its animation. In connection with this, the Solo Leveling fandom has completely taken over the internet.

After the promo video's mediocre quality, Solo Leveling fans were left disappointed

Solo Leveling @sololeveling_en



Solo Leveling Animation Project Arrives Next Winter

Teaser PV



youtu.be/eqy85AL70PU



#SoloLeveling ◤A New Level Begins◢Solo Leveling Animation Project Arrives Next WinterTeaser PV ◤A New Level Begins◢Solo Leveling Animation Project Arrives Next WinterTeaser PVyoutu.be/eqy85AL70PU#SoloLeveling https://t.co/TeObucv1hN

Chugong's Solo Leveling is a South Korean web novel. It was serialized on Kakao's digital comic and fiction platform KakaoPage beginning on July 25, 2016, and subsequently published in its entirety by D&C Media under the Papyrus label on November 4, 2016. During Anime Expo 2022, it was confirmed that the novel will be made into an anime series.

Over the course of the last few days, there have been a number of difficulties related to the Solo Leveling anime series. But one that has caught the attention of fans is the quality of the Solo Leveling adaptation. As soon as the teaser was released on March 21, 2023, fans of the series immediately took over social media and began worrying about the quality of the title.

A-1 Pictures studio is in charge of making the anime adaptation. The studio has already produced some much-loved titles that people have liked. Yet, many fans are growing concerned about the studio. Many who have been following the series have voiced their opinion that the web novel is of a higher quality than the teaser.

On Twitter, one netizen commented that the promo video for the series was good but did not seem to be a fan of the quality of the animation, while another fan commented that the animation is even worse than the Seven Deadly Sins.

saikrishna vanaparthi @saikrishnavana4 @kanegone_1006

Sensei I saw the teaser of solo leveling it was good but the animation is not on par when compared with your previous projects as producer (sword art online ordinal scale movie and alicization). Sensei I saw the teaser of solo leveling it was good but the animation is not on par when compared with your previous projects as producer (sword art online ordinal scale movie and alicization). @kanegone_1006 Sensei I saw the teaser of solo leveling it was good but the animation is not on par when compared with your previous projects as producer (sword art online ordinal scale movie and alicization).

Zneb @EvilsofLucy0 Seeing Solo Leveling get mid animation, and the way the characters in Kaiju no. 8 look so far, is giving me such joy and peace in my heart Seeing Solo Leveling get mid animation, and the way the characters in Kaiju no. 8 look so far, is giving me such joy and peace in my heart https://t.co/QfokUnqkhq

Gege Atsunomi ゲゲ アツノミ @MgMantu

Atleast give it the animation like fate/Strange fake.... @sololeveling_en A-1 pictures...you stupid studio ruined the solo leveling masterpiece....the animation is even worse than seven deadly sins...Atleast give it the animation like fate/Strange fake.... @sololeveling_en A-1 pictures...you stupid studio ruined the solo leveling masterpiece....the animation is even worse than seven deadly sins...😭😭😭Atleast give it the animation like fate/Strange fake....🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Some fans of the series believe that the teaser was exciting and that the animation quality has the potential to improve before the title is released next year.

Lighttime @Lighttime1717 @ArjanBerisha4 @spiritzani It okay It just people expected sword art online underworld levels of animation for solo leveling. Then again it's too early to say. @ArjanBerisha4 @spiritzani It okay It just people expected sword art online underworld levels of animation for solo leveling. Then again it's too early to say.

Harry | SOLO LEVELING ANIME/ARLECCHINO COPIUM @ChaoticPr3d @Relykkz @AniNewsAndFacts I watched it in high quality after this and it still doesn’t compare to manwha but it is only a pv so i have faith that it’ll hopefully get better a1 usually animate stuff good So will have to wait and see but I was expecting alittle tbh as it’s lacking compared to others @Relykkz @AniNewsAndFacts I watched it in high quality after this and it still doesn’t compare to manwha but it is only a pv so i have faith that it’ll hopefully get better a1 usually animate stuff good So will have to wait and see but I was expecting alittle tbh as it’s lacking compared to others

Some fans also wished that Ufotable, MAPPA, or MADHOUSE worked on the project, as it requires a high budget.

Ley εïз | IVE KITSCH 03.27 @hiimley13 If Solo Leveling finally gets an anime adaptation. Hoping it's either MADHOUSE, Studio Bones or Ufotable to work on the animation. Solo Leveling demands a high budget high quality animation and it only deserves a high budget high quality animation. If Solo Leveling finally gets an anime adaptation. Hoping it's either MADHOUSE, Studio Bones or Ufotable to work on the animation. Solo Leveling demands a high budget high quality animation and it only deserves a high budget high quality animation. https://t.co/MxiOY9H9Oq

Shadow👑🦁 @the16thhokagae 🏾‍🦯 Solo leveling’s trailer looks great, but Ufotable would've been a better choice to adapt the anime🏾‍🦯 Solo leveling’s trailer looks great, but Ufotable would've been a better choice to adapt the anime👨🏾‍🦯 https://t.co/6dpVUSbkNc

Tinnie 🎥📸 @tintrining #arise #ufotable I was hoping @ufotable will animate Solo Leveling and I imagined it would be perfect but, I guess their hands are full with Demon Slayer and Genshin Impact anime. Hopefully A1-Pictures will do justice and will stay consistent with the animation. #SoloLeveling I was hoping @ufotable will animate Solo Leveling and I imagined it would be perfect but, I guess their hands are full with Demon Slayer and Genshin Impact anime. Hopefully A1-Pictures will do justice and will stay consistent with the animation. #SoloLeveling #arise #ufotable

However, some individuals are optimistic and excited about seeing the anime when it premieres in the winter of 2024.

Kōun'na | 📖 : MT V20 @Kaneki_touka__ And the goat Hiroyuki Sawano is doing the music, so i don't have to worry a single bit for low quality of music in Solo Leveling.

As for studio, it's A-1 Picture.

They have done some nice work with 86, SAO, kaguya-sama,. So I'm excited to see how they do SL And the goat Hiroyuki Sawano is doing the music, so i don't have to worry a single bit for low quality of music in Solo Leveling. As for studio, it's A-1 Picture.They have done some nice work with 86, SAO, kaguya-sama,. So I'm excited to see how they do SL

What is Solo Leveling about?

Solo Leveling takes place in a world where hunters, who are human warriors with supernatural abilities, must fight dangerous animals to save humanity from extinction. Sung Jin Woo, a hunter known for his physical frailty, gets caught up in a never-ending battle for his life.

A Still from Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

After surviving an immensely powerful double dungeon that almost wipes out his entire squad, a program known as the System chooses him as its only player. The System also provides him with incredibly odd abilities that allow him to acquire strength and convert anybody he kills into a devoted minion known as a shadow.

Jin Woo then goes on a quest to find out what's happening in the dungeons and where his powers come from, all while fighting a wide range of human and monster enemies.

The anime will reportedly be broadcast through Crunchyroll outside of Asia. Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes