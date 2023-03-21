Solo Leveling trailer disappoints fans with a 2024 release window

Solo Leveling is scheduled to be a part of the winter anime season lineup of 2024, according to the official trailer dropped on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The news has disappointed fans worldwide who were expecting to receive the anime this year. The trailer presents a glimpse of the world the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling will recreate for the fans.

The webcomic was revealed to be receiving an anime adaptation, with the release date expected to be in 2023. But the trailer confirmed that the anime's launch is delayed again. This was one of the most anticipated animes of the year, with big names like Attack On Titan and Demon Slayer also slated to release this year.

New trailer confirms year-long delay in the launch of Solo Leveling anime

Solo Leveling Animation Project Arrives Next Winter

Although fans now have an official confirmation that the anime adaptation of the famous Korean manhwa will be released by early 2024, the news of the delay has gone viral with immense disappointment among die-hard fans who were expecting it to premiere this year.

The three-minute-long trailer showed the main character of Solo Leveling, a webcomic that has gained millions of followers since its release in March 2018. It was one of the greatest manhwa of the decade, spiking the hype for the anime adaptation.

Solo Leveling Animation Project



Although the trailer did not show any character other than Sung Jinwoo, the protagonist, it did a great job of creating the atmosphere on which the story is based. While some fans received the trailer with open arms, the rest seemed disappointed by the animation quality.

How fans are reacting on Twitter.

Fans can be seen vigorously comparing the animation of Solo Leveling to the original visuals of the manhwa, which was based on Chugong's novel of the same name.

The animation by A1 Studios is said to be underwhelming, which seems to disappoint fans as much as the delay of the launch did. On the other hand, some fans are positive that the anime will turn out to be great, just like the manhwa.

They went on to defend the anime by saying that no studio can exactly replicate the visuals of a webcomic as there is a clear difference between creating a moving image and a static image. Nevertheless, the makers of the anime are expected to develop something great to compensate for the long wait.

