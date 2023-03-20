Solo Leveling likely delay again as multiple A-1 Studio members contract COVID-19

Fans of the Solo Leveling anime probably won't be happy to hear that the show might be delayed again. In February 2023, too, the anime was believed to have been postponed.

However, there has been a new update regarding the anime. While it has not been officially confirmed yet, considering the production house's current troubles, it is expected that Solo Leveling will be postponed again.

However, fans should still take this with a pinch of salt since the news could be a rumor. There is no official date for when the anime will come out yet, so rumors of a delay are worrying.

The anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, along with Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War, Demon Slayer, and Attack on Titan, is perhaps one of the most eagerly awaited series of 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Solo Leveling might be delayed again due to the COVID-19 breakdown

A fan worried about the possible delay (Image via Twitter)

Fans were overjoyed to learn that the adored Manhwa series would be adapted when the Solo Leveling anime was originally revealed at Anime Expo 2022.

The fact that the wait for its premiere was only until 2023 was a bonus for fans, with many anticipating its debut during the Spring 2023 anime season. But there have been recent developments that suggest a delay for the show, suggesting that it might not come out until fall 2023 or potentially 2024.

As previously stated, the news of the delay has not been formally confirmed by the studio, but given the production company's current situation of members of A-1 Pictures getting COVID-19, the studio has to delay anime series such as NieR: Automata Ver 1.1.

Apart from NieR, numerous other highly anticipated anime series were also put on hold due to the pandemic by other studios, including Boruto: Naruto's Next Generation, The Misfit of Demon King School, Bofuri Season 2, Ayakashi Triangle, and Uncle From Another World.

Fans commented under various accounts who are slowly getting the news of the possibility of Solo Leveling delay.

rio/misa 👑🌰 | semi-IA @blxckmxrch What do you mean the solo leveling anime is getting delayed UNTIL NEXT YEAR……………… What do you mean the solo leveling anime is getting delayed UNTIL NEXT YEAR………………

Anthony Roosenmaallen🇺🇦🇹🇼🇨🇦🇺🇸 @Anthony88986027 @ChibiReviews Aniplex needs to fix all their crap before Eighty Six season 2 announced I think. We saw with the Nier anime delays in episodes as a result of aniplex, I'm worried we will see the same thing with Solo Leveling and if announced a new season of 86. @ChibiReviews Aniplex needs to fix all their crap before Eighty Six season 2 announced I think. We saw with the Nier anime delays in episodes as a result of aniplex, I'm worried we will see the same thing with Solo Leveling and if announced a new season of 86.

As the official Solo Leveling account has promised to reveal the latest details on March 21, 2023, at 7 am PT (or 11 pm JST), the consensus is that the project will be postponed once again regardless of what they say tomorrow.

Even though there is no hint as to what the new information may contain, the fandom's enthusiasm is all over the roof. Speculation points to the possibility that it will be about a new trailer, but it might just as easily be about the release date.

With this information in mind, the latest developments about delays and postponements for the series suggest that the fall of 2023 or possibly 2024 could be a possible release date. Still, all of this is conjecture at the time of writing this article.

What Solo Leveling anime is about?

Solo Leveling (Image via DUBU/ Webtoon)

The series initially had 14 volumes and 270 chapters when it began as an unpublished book on February 14, 2014. It was later released in 2015, and on October 10, 2018, the novel was serialized with 270 chapters.

In the world of Solo Leveling, dangerous creatures from other realms have been overrun after Gates allowed them to escape and now threaten to annihilate humanity.

The sole hope of overcoming these terrible beings is hunters, humans with exceptional powers who slay monsters. Sung Jinwoo, our protagonist, is an elite (E) hunter. One day, he is thrown into a dark and foreboding dungeon, from which he barely escapes alive.

While he struggled to stay alive, he was picked as the single participant in a mystery program called the System, which allowed him to gain experience and power as he performed. As a result of his newfound skills, Sung Jinwoo embarks on a quest to become the most powerful hunter.

The series will be broadcast globally via Crunchyroll's streaming service (outside of Asia). Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

