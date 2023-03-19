NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime on an indefinite hiatus again

The recent plot developments in NieR: Automata Ver1.1a took the internet by storm, promising an anime-original storyline by giving a brief look into the characters' lives. Fans of Square Enix’s Nier: Automata were immensely hyped to see A2, one of the most important characters in the story, making a sensational debut in the latest episode of the anime series.

With the arrival of A2 in the series, fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes to find out how the encounter between the YoRHa androids will go. However, unfortunately, A-1 Pictures are once again closing their doors for an indefinite period due to Covid-19.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 9 and beyond delayed

Covid-19 has yet again impacted the newly formed production house’s schedule, delaying the release of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 9 and beyond. Earlier on January 21, 2023, due to a sudden Coronavirus outbreak within the studio, A-1 Pictures had to delay the forthcoming episodes from episode 4.

A few other anime from several renowned studios were also delayed due to the outbreak, including Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generation, The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Bofuri Season 2, Ayakashi Triangle, and Uncle From Another World. Fortunately, some of the series have gotten back on track, while others are still on a tentative hiatus.

The anime production committee is also disheartened by the virus’ second attack on the production schedule. NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime committee released an official statement on their official website and the Twitter handle of the anime.

Here’s what the statement, titled "Regarding the postponement of broadcasting and distribution after episode 9" (Source: NieR: Automata Ver1.1a official website and Twitter account, translated from Google Translate), reads:

"Thank you for your continued support of the TV anime "NieR: Automata Ver1.1a." Due to the spread of the new coronavirus "COVID-19" and the accompanying delay in the video production schedule, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution from episode 9 onwards. Regarding the broadcast/distribution schedule after episode 9, we will announce it again on the official anime website and official Twitter in the near future."

It continues:

"We sincerely hope that you will be able to wait for a while until the broadcast and distribution of episode 9. Although it is a measure based on unforeseen circumstances, we are very sorry for the inconvenience and concern for the viewers who are looking forward to working. Thank you for your understanding. March 19, 2023. Humanity Conference."

Given the statement, it is apparent that the anime will once again take weeks to return. However, for the time being, fans can rewatch the eight episodes on Crunchyroll exclusively.

