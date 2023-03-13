NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 8 release date, countdown, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a surprised both anime and video game enthusiasts with the introduction of the new character A2, also known by her model name, No. 2. Given 9S and 2B’s reaction, this was the first time they had ever encountered a YoRHa android that went rogue.

It is apparent to NieR: Automata Ver1.1a fans that A2 is none other than the No. 2 from the group of first YoRHa Androids, who protected Lily and formed a coalition with the Resistance to fight against Machines in the 8th Machine War. Anticipating how things will go between the YoRHa Androids, fans eagerly await the release of episode 8, scheduled to premiere on March 19.

Disclaimer: This article contains major NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime series spoilers.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 8 to release on March 19, 2023

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 8 will air this Sunday, March 19, 2023, on TOKYO MX at 12 am JST. The episode will also run on other respective Japanese syndications, including Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11.

Additionally, Crunchyroll will stream NieR: Automata Ver1.1a exclusively on its platform for free.

Ani-One Asia is streaming NieR: Automata Ver1.1a in most parts of Asia. The release date and time for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 8 in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, March 18, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, March 18, 8.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, March 18, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, March 19, 1.30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, March 18, 11 pm

What to expect from NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 8?

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 8 will likely see the encounter between Adam and the YoRHa Androids, as he, for the first time, decided to leave for a place called “Playground” alone. However, it is still mere speculation as, at the moment, 2B and 9S are busy dealing with the identity of A2. They are also struggling with the notion of how a YoRHa android can betray the Council of Humanity.

Although 2B is aware of how the command center left the first YoRHa Android stranded amidst the ravaging Machines after learning about Lily’s past, she is yet to rely on her own instincts. As 2B and 9S are anticipated to confront Commander regarding their recent encounter, more truths about the Council are expected to unfurl.

A brief recap of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 7

While reading a book, Adam philosophizes on how existence precedes essence, which was hard for Eve to comprehend. Before leaving for the Playground, the former asked the latter to wait for his return. Elsewhere, Pascal requested 2B and 9S to help find a missing villager who went to the Forest Kingdom, a place similar to Pascal’s village, where like-minded intelligent Machines live together.

9S was hesitant, but after 2B agreed to help them, he had no choice but to follow her lead. Upon arrival, the three found the kingdom in worse condition, as an unknown assailant had killed all the residents. While exploring the area, they discovered a device that contained everything they needed to learn about the incident.

The group discovered that the original king of the Forest Kingdom died long ago, and his abettors decided to carry on his legacy by transferring his memories into an infant machine, which they protected for centuries. Eventually, the missing villager was found with a soldier from the kingdom, and the two decided to tie the knot, which heavily confused 9S as they were both machine lifeforms.

Before 2B and 9S got to the Infant King, an Android killed it by piercing her blade through its body. Pod describes the Android as A2, a rogue YoRHa model who defected from her position and went against the Command. A2 withdrew from the fight as her blade broke after clashing with 2B. After 9S exclaimed why she betrayed the Council of Humanity, A2 retorted that the Command Center backstabbed her.

