NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 6 reveals Lily’s deplorable past

Lily, a new addition to NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, has been the most mysterious character since her debut in the series. The anime’s original storyline shows Lily playing the role of Anemone, a character from the original video game who served under captain Rose’s commandment for the Resistance and fought during the 8th Machine war.

Fans of the video game were surprised to see that Anemone was still included in the anime but as a supporting character. However, what incited curiosity among fans was Lily opening up to 2B about her horrifying past that still gives her nightmares.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 6 adapted from the transcript of Anemone: Understanding novel intel in the original video game

The first YoRHa Androids and Resistance group together, as seen in NieR: Automata Ver1.1a (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Lily is not even an NPC character in Square Enix’s video game, so she has always been shrouded in mystery. However, fans who were unaware of her would be surprised to learn that she appears in a prominent ongoing manga by Yoko Taro called YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record.

She has also appeared in several YoRHa Stage Plays, mostly in Pearl Harbor Descent Summary and Anemone: Understanding.

The latest episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a beautifully adapted the transcripts and breathed life into Lily, who has now become an overnight sensation. Since the character’s debut, she seems a little strange towards 2B, which has sprung a lot of controversies among the NieR: Automata Ver1.1a fandom.

Anemone (right), as seen in NieR: Automata Ver1.1a (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Episode 6 of the series finally established the character by exploring her past and revealing why she was acting oddly around YoRHa Androids, especially 2B. After putting out “do we dream?” Lily told 2B that she reminded her of the YoRHa No. 2 Android she and her deceased comrades encountered years back while heading to Mt. Ka’ala.

The four YoRHa Androids, including No. 2, were stranded in the middle of nowhere and later joined forces with the Resistance after a lengthy heated altercation. No. 2 was the only individual holding the two groups together, making them focus on their only common enemy, the Machine lifeforms.

Out of the blue, Lily contracted the Logic Virus, a type of infection that hijacks android systems and overwrites their data. The NieR lore states that after an android gets infected by the Logic Virus, putting them down is the only way to do so since the virus has no cure.

Captain Rose cared about Lily a lot and even wanted her to become the head of the household. Rose had to kill Lily to save the squad, as she could have sabotaged the mission of heading to Mt. Ka’ala and destroying the servers of the Machine lifeforms. However, No. 2 was the only one who never gave up and believed they could all save her.

Despite getting no help from the Council of Humanity to fight 300,000 swarming deadly Machine lifeforms, the Resistance and the first YoRHa Androids gave a tough battle to destroy the servers.

Without No. 2, it would have been an impossible mission since she was the only individual keeping the team intact and making them understand what “family” means.

Moreover, Rose sacrificed herself, so Lily could live and help the Resistance, as she had always dreamt. In the current timeline, Lily is bound with a huge responsibility and doesn’t want to let the sacrifices of the Resistance and the first YoRHa Androids go in vain.

At the end of the episode, fans witnessed a huge difference in Lily’s expressions, as she seemed relieved to open up. In the long run, 2B and Lily forming a good relationship is deemed a good sign in NieR: Automata Ver1.1a for both Resistance and the Council of Humanity.

