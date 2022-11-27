NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime reveals Anya's voice actor as Lily in a new character preview

The official website for the upcoming NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime released a promotional video focusing on a new character. The PV is titled Promotional File 006 and shows android Lily.

Voice actor Atsumi Tanezaki will be joining the ensemble cast for the highly anticipated NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime series, which is reaffirmed for a January 2023 release date. The website also released a promotional image featuring Lily in “the ground resistance unit,” something which will be explained upon her debut in the series.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a anime continues to build a star-studded cast with the inclusion of Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily

The newly released PV primarily focuses on Lily, seeing her interact with a few other characters as she traverses through the battlefield. No subtitled version of the video is currently available as of this article’s writing, making it difficult to understand the content of the video.

However, an interesting fact that was revealed through the PV is that Lily will be voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki, who is best known as the voice actor of Spy x Family’s Anya. Besides the pink-haired character, Tanezaki has also lent her voice to characters such as Vivy in Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song, Rio Futaba in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Chise Hatori in The Ancient Magus Bride, and Arisa Uotani in Fruits Basket, among others.

Full cast, staff, and synopsis of Nier:Automata Ver1.1a

With Tanezaki’s inclusion, the currently available cast list now reads as follows:

Yui Ishikawa as 2B

Natsuki Hanae as 9S

Hiroki Yasumoto as Pod 042

Kaoru Akiyama as Pod 153

Chiaki Kanou as Commander

Keiko Isobe as Operator 60

Meari Hatsumi as Operator 210

Aoi Yuki as Pascal

Daisuke Namikawa as Adam

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Eve

Atsumi Tanezaki as Lily

The currently announced staff includes Ryouji Masuyama as the director of Nier:Automata Ver1.1a, with A-1 Pictures being the animation studio. Masuyama is also in charge of the series composition alongside Yoko Taro, director of the original game. While Jun Nakai is in charge of character designs and serves as chief animation director, MONACA is composing the music.

Nier:Automata Ver1.1a follows the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 as they battle to reclaim a machine-driven dystopia that is overrun by powerful machines. These mechanical beings are from another world and have driven humans away from Earth. This prompts the human resistance to send a group of android soldiers in an effort to gain a positive outcome in the reclamation of land. Hence, a war ensues between the androids and machines, unveiling the long-forgotten truths of the world in the process.

