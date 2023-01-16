NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a didn’t see much of 2B and 9S, and instead it focused on a friendly Medium Biped Machine designated PLAO8 that begins to develop intelligence. Unlike other machines programmed to eliminate humans and androids, it decided to grow flowers.

The episode also introduced new characters, such as Commander, played by Chiaki Kannou, Lily, played by Atsumiu Tanezaki, and a few other human characters from the Resistance camp on earth.

The upcoming episode will begin 2B and 9S’ new mission, which is presumed to be more detrimental than their previous encounter with the multiple Goliath-class machines.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a anime and Square Enix’s NieR: Automata video game.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 3 to air on January 22, 2023

Episode 3 of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will be released on Sunday, January 22, 2023, on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, and other local Japanese broadcasting stations at 12:00 am JST.

The latest episode of NieR: Automata: Ver1.1a is being streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll for international audiences, excluding Asia. Fans can enjoy the episodes for free with ads or switch to ad-free and paid subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial.

Ani-One Asia is also streaming NieR: Automata Ver1.1a in most parts of Asia, including Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Indonesia, and more. The release date and time for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 3 in each country may vary due to geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, January 21, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, January 21, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, January 21, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, January 21, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, January 21, 8.30 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, January 21, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, January 22, 1.30 am

Philippines time: Saturday, January 21, 11 pm

What to expect from NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 3?

I wonder how they'll handle Pascal in the NieR Automata anime. I'm either gonna cry or cry really hard.

With the second episode, it has been confirmed that the series will follow an original alternative storyline. The anime hasn’t revealed the title or a preview teaser for the third episode. However, it can be expected that episode 3 will pick up from where it left off previously, resuming 2B and 9S’ mission to find the cause of the disappearance of other YoRHa androids who went missing.

Lily, who has become one of the series' enigmatic characters, will be explored in the upcoming episode. Fans can also expect to see Pascal, a gentle pacifistic machine leading like-minded machine lifeforms and educating them to live peacefully, to be introduced in the next episode.

A brief recap of the previous episode

The Human Council gave a speech to YoRHa androids scattered around the world on how humans took shelter on the moon to escape the Machines. The speaker further disclosed how the Council built the androids on Earth as Resistance and YoRHa soldiers in space to retake the planet by finishing the counteroffensive operation that started in CE 5204.

After 2B completed her maintenance, the Commander ordered her and 9S to meet the Resistance on the ground and look for the missing YoRHa liaison. Elsewhere, a Medium Biped machine designated PLAO8 developed intelligence and started exploring the ruins.

After reading a book that humans left behind, it began growing flowers and eventually ran into like-minded Machines who mimicked everything PLAO8 did.

Taylor can't believe it's 2023



Another good episode of the video game adaptation. It’s nice to see a new character being introduced, along with showing us more of the Resistance’s survival against the increasing robot threat.

Another good episode of the video game adaptation. It's nice to see a new character being introduced, along with showing us more of the Resistance's survival against the increasing robot threat.

Man those endings are hilarious

A horde of rampaging machines trampling through PLAO8 headed to Lily and her Resistance team's current location. By making it there in time, 2B and 9S bombarded the Machines with missiles.

PLAO8 died in the crossfire. Members of the Resistance started celebrating as the Human Council finally answered their request. However, Lily was still confused by their generosity.

Elsewhere, thousands of machines developed intelligence like PLAO8 and started reading old books to educate themselves while building an enormous spherical cocoon-like structure, a sanctuary for non-hostile machines.

