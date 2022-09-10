Chainsaw Man Anime to start streaming in India on Ani-One in October

Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated anime adaptations of 2022. On Thursday, the Ani-One YouTube channel of Hong Kong content distributor MediaLink Entertainment Limited announced on Facebook that it will begin streaming the anime on October 18, 2022, at 9:30 pm IST.

The channel will likewise air the anime in Asia and Oceania as well. Let’s take a look at all the streaming platforms as well as the countries that will be able to watch this anime once it makes its debut.

List of countries where Chainsaw Man can be viewed on Ani-One's YouTube channel

Tatsuki Fujimoto's television anime will be streamed in countries throughout Asia and Oceania via the Ani-One YouTube channel. The following is a list of countries that will be able to stream Chainsaw Man on October 18, 2022.

India

Bangladesh

Bhutan

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Macau Malaysia

Maldives

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

Taiwan

Thailand

Vietnam

In a similar vein, Chainsaw Man will be available for streaming on October 11, 2022 in the countries listed below.

Brunei

Cambodia

Fiji

Laos

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Micronesia

Mongolia

Myanmar

Nauru

New Caledonia

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

Solomon Island

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Chainsaw Man: Additional streaming details

Apart from Ani-One, Crunchyroll will also be streaming the anime on their platform. Crunchyroll will be providing this service to over 200 countries and territories across the world. The USA can stream the anime on Amazon Prime as well. The Japanese audience can view the anime on Tokyo TV. The anime will premiere on September 19, 2022, at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills. MAPPA, the animation studio for the series, will also provide a live stream of a talk event that will take place on the same day.

Chainsaw Man: Main Cast and Staff

Cast

Denji - Kikunosuke Toya

Makima - Tomori Kusunoki

Power - Fairouz Ai

Aki Hayakawa - Shogo Sakata

Staff

Director - Ryu Nakayama

Music - Kenuske Ushio

Character Design - Kazutaka Sugiyama

Chief Animation Director - Kazutaka Sugiyama

Chainsaw Man plot

Denji’s goal is simple. It is to live a peaceful life and spend his days with a woman that he loves. However, due to extreme poverty and massive debt, this is far from a possibility. In order to pay off his father's Yakuza debts, Denji takes on the role of the Devil Hunter for the Yakuza. He kills devils with the help of his pet devil, Pochita, in order to make some money. Unfortunately, there comes a point when Denji is no longer useful to the Yakuza, and is murdered by a Devil that has a contract with them.

The most bizarre events occur after Pochita and Denji merge. He now possesses the Chainsaw Devil's power. He possesses the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws. The Devil Hunters notice his abilities, and Denji is now offered a position in the Public Safety Bureau. Denji finally has a shot at living his simple dream.

