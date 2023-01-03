NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1 is set to be released on Monday, January 8, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. The highly-anticipated anime adaptation of the smash-hit video game series will premiere on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels at the aforementioned time. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime internationally.

There is currently little to no information available about whether or not NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1 will follow the video game’s opening scenes. Likewise, it’s unknown whether the series at large will be following the title’s story or if it will be going in a completely original direction.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1 while speculating on what to expect.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1 will mark the premiere of one of the most highly-anticipated anime series of Winter 2023

Release date and time, where to watch

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1 will be broadcast on local Japanese syndication at 12:00 am JST on Monday, January 8, 2023. For most international viewers, this means a daytime release on Sunday, January 7, 2023. Select international fans, like Japanese audiences, will see the episode released in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, January 8, 2023.

Unfortunately, the series will be delayed by an hour from the Japanese premiere to its availability on Crunchyroll. While Asian fans can stream the episode instantly on various platforms, such as DMM TV and the dAnime Store, international fans are forced to wait an hour for the episode to be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1 will be released in Japan at the following times for the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, January 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, January 7

British Summer Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 7

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm, Sunday, January 7

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, January 7

Japanese Standard Time: 12: 00 am, Monday, January 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, January 8

What to expect (speculative)

While there is currently no spoiler information or rumors available for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1, the premiere installment will likely focus on 2B for most of its runtime. While 9S may be introduced in the final moments, the episode is likely to focus on 2B since she’s likely to be the central protagonist of the series.

Fans can expect to learn who 2B is, her objectives and/or goals, and what she has to do to achieve them. The episode is also likely to establish the world in which the series is set, giving fans the context they need to fully understand 2B and her role in the world immediately.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 1 will also likely give fans of the video game series some clear hints at how close the anime adaptation will follow the title’s storyline. With the NieR: Automata video game having an incredibly distinct and unique opening sequence, this is something that should become apparent almost immediately upon viewing.

Follow along for more NieR: Automata Ver1.1a news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

