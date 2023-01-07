NieR: Automata Ver1.1A: Who is 2B?

With NieR: Automata Ver1.1A set to premiere on January 8, 2023, fans of both the video game franchise and the anime series are incredibly excited to see it begin airing. While fans of the video game franchise are looking forward to seeing how the anime series is produced, newcomers are excited at learning about the series’ world and characters.

One of the most prominent aspects of promotional material for NieR: Automata Ver1.1A has been 2B being featured front and center. With the character herself already being a cosplay icon and borderline meme from her appearances in the video game, fans are aware of her but not fully knowledgeable of who she is.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down who 2B is in the upcoming NieR: Automata Ver1.1A anime series.

WARNING: Potential NieR:Automata Ver1.1A spoilers ahead. READ AT YOUR OWN RISK.

2B being set to star in NieR: Automata Ver1.1A anime has newcomers to franchise curious as to who she is

Who is 2B?

While it remains to be seen if the NieR: Automata Ver1.1A will differentiate 2B’s character from the video games, fans can at least look at the game to get a general sense of who she is. Despite being somewhat ambiguously characterized within the game itself, extra supplemental material helps to further iron out who she is and what her goals are.

2B’s full name is YoRHa No. 2 Type B, and is a YoRHa android created to battle the machine lifeforms on behalf of surviving humans. She serves during the 14th Machine War, at which point the survivors of humanity are said to be living on the moon hiding from the machine lifeforms. She was created an unspecified amount of time before the events of the Automata game.

It is eventually revealed that her orders from the Commander were to observe one of the new Scanner model androids in action during YoRHa’s operations against the machine lifeforms.

This is eventually revealed to be 9S, with 2B’s role being to ensure that he wouldn’t discover the true nature of Project YoRHa, which his programmed natural curiosity encouraged him to do.

Over several hundred operations, 2B was forced to kill 9S and wipe his memory 48 times, according to the official supplemental material. Of her own admission, she began hating this act for the pain it would cause her due to how close they became over that period of time. At one point, she was killing a friend rather than a target, which tortured her endlessly.

Early in the game, her emotions for 9S are further emphasized when the two are forced to abandon their current bodies and switch their data to new ones. As 2B realizes that 9S chose to sacrifice his memories after meeting her once more, she clenches her fist in frustration that he has forgotten her yet again.

The story continuously hammers in this point, even in the many possible endings the game can have. While it’s currently unknown which ending, if any at all, NieR: Automata Ver1.1A will choose to adapt, all of them typically emphasize 2B’s love for 9S. It’s likely a safe bet that such sentiments will be communicated even in an anime-original story and ending.

Follow along for more NieR: Automata Ver1.1A news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as 2022 progresses.

