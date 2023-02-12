NieR: Automata Ver1.1a returns after a brief hiatus, episode 4 release date announced

With the new variant of COVID-19 affecting the production schedule of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, fans of the series were utterly devastated. Due to a sudden outbreak within the company, A-1 Pictures, the studio announced on January 21, 2023, that they would shut down their work temporarily until the adverse situation gets de-escalated.

The news shocked every fan, as NieR: Automata Ver1.1a was regarded as one of the most celebrated winter 2023 anime series. Much to fans’ excitement, the anime's official Twitter account finally broke its silence by revealing that the series will resume its broadcast on February 18, 2023.

NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 4 will air on Saturday, February 18

The most awaited episode of the series, which fans have been eager to watch for weeks, is releasing this Saturday, February 18, 2023, on TOKYO MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, and other syndications in Japan at 12:00 am JST. No changes have been made to the broadcasting and streaming services.

Crunchyroll will be streaming episode 4 exclusively on its platform for fans outside Southeast Asia. Fans can enjoy the latest episodes of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a for free, albeit at the cost of dealing with several ads. To enjoy the episodes without ad interruptions, viewers can subscribe to ad-free plans like Fan ($7.99/month) and Mega Fan ($9.99/mo) with a 14-day free trial.

Weeb Central @itsweebcentral "NieR:Automata Ver1.1a" Episode 4 is scheduled for February 18th!!



The anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll!!

Ani-One Asia has made the series available to most parts of the Asian region, including Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Indonesia, and more. However, the release date and time for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a episode 4 in each country may vary due to their geographical location.

Here are the global release timings for the upcoming episode:

Pacific Standard Time: Friday, February 17, 7 am

Central Standard Time: Friday, February 17, 9 am

Eastern Standard Time: Friday, February 17, 10 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Friday, February 17, 3 pm

Indian Standard Time: Friday, February 17, 8.30 pm

Central European Time: Friday, February 17, 4 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Saturday, February 18, 1.30 am

Philippines time: Friday, February 17, 11 pm

More about NieR: Automata Ver1.1a

Crunchyroll, the only platform to stream the series worldwide, describes the plot of the story to be set in "the distant future, 5012." It further states:

"The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by <Aliens> and their creations <Machine Lifeforms> led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using <android> soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the <Machine Lifeforms> continue to multiply infinitely."

It continues:

"In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena amid their mission. This is the story of these lifeless <androids> and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

Ace @EntertainersAce Watched episode 3 of Nier Automata version 1.1a. I had this on hold after they announced that the anime was getting delayed and now that next week we will have a new episode I watched this episode and will say I really liked it. Amazing music, action, story and backgrounds. Watched episode 3 of Nier Automata version 1.1a. I had this on hold after they announced that the anime was getting delayed and now that next week we will have a new episode I watched this episode and will say I really liked it. Amazing music, action, story and backgrounds. https://t.co/YyGJVEaCA4

The upcoming episode of NieR: Automata Ver1.1a will explore the newly introduced character, Lily, and the other members of the Resistance. The episode will also resume 9S and 2B’s new mission, assigned by the commander. In the previous episode, the androids encountered an ominous cocoon-like structure and engaged in a skirmish with the humanoid machine-life form, whose identity will also be revealed.

