The Genes of AI July 2023 debut announced with an official trailer

Akita Shoten, the Japanese publisher of Kyuri Yamada's manga series The Genes of AI, announced on Friday, February 10, that its television adaptation will premiere this year in July. This new anime series will be produced by MAPPA, a studio that has recently gained recognition with hit series such as Chainsaw Man, Attack of Titan, and Vinland Saga, among others.

Yamada's sci-fi manga, The Genes of AI, or AI no Idenshi, began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Champion magazine in November 2015 and ended in August 2017.

It was followed by a sequel titled AI no Idenshi RED QUEEN, which debuted in Bessatsu Shonen Champion magazine in October of that year and concluded in June of the following year. Then, in July 2020, AI no Idenshi Blue Age was released, which is still ongoing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Everything you need to know about The Genes of AI

What to expect from the upcoming television anime series?

The Genes of AI anime series will take place in the near future, when, as a result of scientific and technological advancements beginning in the 21st century, coexistence of humans and humanoids has become the norm in the 22nd century. Nearly ten percent of the population consists of human-like robotic artificial life, who are of course different from everyday machines.

The story will revolve around Hikaru Sudo, a human doctor at Sudo New Clinic who commonly treats robots and humanoids. As a doctor in a new medical field, he will be challenged by a new disease caused by the coexistence of humans and AI. Lisa Higuchi, a humanoid nurse, will join him.

However, it will be revealed that the doctor has a secret identity, Moggadeet, under which he secretly performs illegal medical procedures. This series will thus examine ethical issues concerning humans and humanoids from a medical perspective.

Cast and staff of The Genes of AI

Lisa Higuchi and Hikaru Sudo (Image via MAPPA)

As previously stated, MAPPA is animating the upcoming anime television series. Yuzo Sato, who has worked as a director on Police in a Pod as well as a storyboard writer and animator on Boruto, Black Clover, and many other anime series, will direct the series.

Ryunosuke Kingetsu is in charge of supervising everything, including the scripts for the series. They have served in series such as GeGeGe no Kitaro, Ulysses: Jeanne d'Arc and the Alchemist Knight, and Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure. Kei Tsuchiya is the character designer as well as the chief animation director. The music is written by Takashi Ohmama and Natsumi Tabuchi.

In The Genes of AI, fans can expect to hear Takeo Otsuka be the voice actor of the protagonist, Hikaru Sudo, and Yume Miyamoto to play the role of the humanoid Lisa Higuchi.

Futuristic, AI-related stories are always entertaining to watch, not only for technological warfare, but also for the ethical implications of living in such a world. It remains to be seen how well the series does.

