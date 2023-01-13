10 anime to watch if you like NieR: Automata

Nier: Automata, a video game adaptation directed by Yoko Taro, is set in the far future and pits an android army against an overwhelming squadron of machines.

2B and 9S are the series' primary protagonists. But the series has diverged into a number of sequels and spin-offs, where numerous new characters are consistently being added.

The complex cybernetic setting of the NieR franchise has captivated players all around the world and developed an almost devoted cult following. The success of the games led to an anime adaptation of the series, which was created in-house by Square Enix, and people truly enjoyed the graphics.

There are numerous sci-fi series available for those suffering from NieR withdrawal symptoms and are looking for additional anime series comparable to the same.

86, From the New World, and 8 other anime like NieR: Automata

10. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via MAPPA Studios)

An anime that has recently completed its manga run and is almost on the verge of completing its anime run as well, AoT is not commonly a series one would think of including on this list.

But the truth is, while this isn’t a mecha anime per se (but does have giant beings known as Titans), it is set in a pretty much similar world—a world housing a broken governance.

The series is absolutely amazing, especially in terms of how it broadens its horizons and illustrates the long-term effects of war and the brainwashing effects of a life of struggle.

Although Attack on Titan is a distinct franchise unto itself, NieR: Automata is undoubtedly reminiscent of it due to the existence of these enormous creatures and the need to heal people from the psychological toll on them.

It takes the same topics but deals with them in a completely different manner.

9. Blame!

Blame! (Image via Polygon Pictures)

While Nier: Automata is a series based on a video game, fans of Blame! often wish for a gamified version of the same. Killy is a nomad in the Megastructure, a gigantic technological wasteland. His goal is to locate a person who possesses net terminal genes in order to prevent the Netsphere, a virtual universe governed by the Authority, from collapsing.

His lengthy, lonely excursions are broken up by violent run-ins with cyborgs looking to infiltrate the Netsphere, silicon-based creatures wanting to wipe off humanity, and the Builders—huge robots that mindlessly add to the chaos of the Megastructure.

His only weapon of defense is an immensely potent gravitational beam emitter gun, which he never thinks twice about using against his adversaries.

The series definitely gives off NieR: Automata vibes and should be a popular choice for watchers of the same. With the presence of Builder robots in Blame!, the show is lent a very much mecha-like theme and its setting in a world overrun by machines perfectly matches the dystopia of NieR: Automata.

8. Technoroid: Overmind

Despite being set in a dystopian world, Technoroid tries to achieve positive vibes (Image via Doga Kobo)

The amusement tower Babel serves as the setting for the tale of the wretched and beautiful androids of Technoroid after climate change has drowned the entire planet under water. By winning the hearts of both androids and humans alike with their performances, a number of distinctive musical ensembles vie for the top spot in Babel.

While the series approaches the theme of dystopia from a different angle than that of NieR: Automata, its treatment of the essence of themes like the mindlessness of androids and machines and the repercussions of humanity’s actions remains much the same.

The anime series will just be beginning its run this January. So, for fans of NieR: Automata, there is absolutely no catching up to do! Just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

7. Neno Genesis: Evangelion

Neon Genesis: Evangelion (Image via Gainax and ‎Tatsunoko)

The legendary anime Neon Genesis Evangelion is hailed by its devoted following as one of the best stories ever told. Evangelion, a work of literature by renowned author Hideki Anno, centres on a band of young warriors who use lethal mecha weapons developed to defend the world to fight against an interdimensional invasion.

It is also a delightful watch for NieR: Automata fans out there.

In-depth explorations of social issues, pain, and abuse are presented in Evangelion, with the fate of humanity hanging in the balance. For more than two decades, Neon Genesis: Evangelion has endured and inspired a number of anime film sequels, the popular one being Super Robot Wars.

There are several nodes of commonality between the world of Evangelion and NieR: Automata, not least of which is the fact that both involve mechas and fighting off a slew of extra-terrestrial invaders. To know more of these common points, you’re simply going to have to try Evangelion yourself.

6. 86

86 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

A top contender for NieR: Automata and a one-of-a-kind mecha anime is 86. The Gildian Empire and the Republic of San Magnolia have been at war for a long time. False information that the conflict has resulted in no casualties has gained widespread distribution, leading people to disregard the collateral harm the war has caused.

To make things worse, the Republic has a serious segregation issue at hand because only white-haired people live in the city's eighty-five sectors, while undesirable people are held in the eighty-sixth sector and employed as human cannon fodder to fight the Empire's AI drones.

Besides the fact that both anime feature sci-fi storylines, 86’s treatment of the theme of segregation is similar to how NieR: Automata’s androids like 2B and 9S view the extra-terrestrial machines trying to take over their world.

5. From the New World

From the New World (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As the name suggests, the series takes place in Japan set a thousand years into the future. Much unlike other futuristic anime with tall buildings and flying cars, From the New World is set in a largely agrarian society housing people with advanced telekinetic and psychic abilities.

While not immediately comparable to NieR: Automata's obvious post-apocalyptic setting, Saki's findings into the world she lives in are actually quite grim and ugly.

With several people using their psychic abilities to propagate violence, genetic modifications and social conditioning come into play through the implementation of protocols like Attack Inhibition and Death Feedback serving to keep the population in check.

Cassandra Ramos @BerryEggs I finally got around to watching the From the New World anime. Yeesh, what a grim future. So much of what goes on in this anime is because of people trying to combat societal collapse. I am glad to see the main character survive, but... I finally got around to watching the From the New World anime. Yeesh, what a grim future. So much of what goes on in this anime is because of people trying to combat societal collapse. I am glad to see the main character survive, but... https://t.co/18ABKDNVQx

Indeed, this only captures a few of the similarities with NieR: Automata. The themes of treachery, betrayal, and above all, love, shine through. The latter is an emotion that is quite unusual for NieR as it deals with androids and machines in general. But it still plays a central role in both anime.

4. Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song

Vivy, the AI protagonist, in Vivy: Fluorite Eye's Song (Image via Wit Studios)

Following a similar theme of factional wars between androids and machines as found in NieR: Automata, Vivy features a world primarily set in a future where millions of people die in the conflict between humans and artificial intelligence. A scientist turns to the past in an effort to reverse the awful incident.

One of the first autonomous AIs in existence, the titular Vivy was created a hundred years ago. An android from the future approaches her and requests her to intervene in the events that is putting the world in danger. Vivy's easy-going life as a vocalist and a source of joy for others is taken away from her, as she is left burdened with a huge number of responsibilities.

Indeed, this is one of the top watches for those who are missing Nier: Automata. The anime’s portrayal of Vivy, its central character, is quite touching and reminds viewers of what is truly important in life in the long run.

3. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass repeatedly throws up issues on morality left, right and centre (Image via Production I.G.)

Psycho-Pass follows the journey of Akane Tsunemori, a rookie detective.

Much like NieR: Automata, set in a futuristic Japan ruled by the Sibyl System, a highly potent biomechanical computer network that continuously performs "cymatic scans" on the brains and minds of Japanese individuals. It collects biometric data and renders an evaluative report known as ‘Psycho Pass.'

The series is quite popular within the cyberpunk genre and deals with the interesting psychological and societal themes that are very closely intertwined. With the Sibyl System targeting people for crimes they are yet to commit, the anime raises several questions about morality and the potential to commit crime.

2. Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam (Image via Nippon Sunrise)

No list of mecha anime would ever be completed without mentioning this particular series.

Mobile Suit Gundam, one of the first mecha anime created, explores the story of a mechanic Amuro Ray, as he controls and maneuvers the RX-78 Gundam, a battle robot specifically designed to counter Zeon’s slew of humanoid weapons known as ‘Mobile Suits’.

Some of the most common themes of Gundam such as war and its impact and repercussions, weapons of mass destruction, and friendship and camaraderie are also explored in NieR: Automata. Add powerful mechas to the mix and this anime is definitely not one to disappoint.

1. Guilty Crown

Shuu and Inori in Guilty Crown (Image via Production I.G.)

Finally, we have none other than the fan-favorite: Guilty Crown.

Since a devastating virus broke out and ravaged the population, bringing humanity dangerously close to extinction, the planet has descended into anarchy. The GHQ, a military organization, is given the task of containing the epidemic by the United Nations because it has few other options, which places the population under martial law.

A rebellion soon emerges that entangles Shuu, the series’ protagonist, in a global crisis. A well-known vocalist who receives a stolen experimental formula asks Shuu for assistance.

The formula infects Shuu, giving him incredible power that has the potential to either end the world or set the populace free from the GHQ's domination.

Guilty Crown is a must-watch for all NieR: Automata fans out there. The portrayal of Shuu throughout the anime as he fights for what he believes to be the right cause is definitely one which will give off serious NieR: Automata vibes.

In conclusion

NieR: Automata is one of those series that explores themes of conflict, war, and chaos in a world that is largely post-apocalyptic. Naturally, it goes without saying, that viewers would also love anime set in similar settings and exploring themes of similar nature.

In fact, all the anime listed above deal with extreme issues of conflict, be it on a global or interdimensional scale.

