86 Season 3: Everything you need to know

86 is a sci-fi anime that has gained popularity in little to no time due to its intriguing concept and fascinating storyline. 86 talks about the atrocities of war and discrimination among human beings, which caught the eye of many anime and non-anime enthusiasts around the world.

The first and second seasons of the series have garnered appreciation from fans as well as critics. As the second season comes to an end, fans are having a hard time suppressing their curiosity regarding what comes next for Lena and her squad.

What is currently known about Season 3 of 86?

The confirmation of Season 3 of 86 has not been announced by the production house, A-1 Pictures. Moreover, there was no extensive hiatus between the seasons up till now. Season 1 premiered on April 11, 2021, and Season 2 aired the very same year on October 2, 2021.

The timeline of the first two seasons suggests that Season 3 of the anime could be expected to release in the late winter of 2022.

So far, the first and the second seasons (that comprised 23 episodes) have been adapted up to volume 3, Run Through the Battlefront (Finish), of the light novel series. The third season will take off from the fourth volume, Underpressure.

Moreover, with 11 volumes up till now, the anime has an ample amount of source material to get adapted from. So fans can rest assured that the anime will most likely be getting a third installment very soon.

Here’s a synopsis of 86 from its official website:

Called “Juggernaut,” these are the unmanned combat drones developed by the Republic of San Magnolia in answer to the attacks by the autonomous unmanned drones of the neighboring Empire of Giad, the “Legion.” But they’re only unmanned in name. In reality, they are piloted by the Eighty-sixers—those considered to be less than human and treated as mere tools. Determined to achieve his own mysterious ends, Shin, the captain of Spearhead Squadron, which is comprised of Eighty-sixers, continues to fight a hopeless war on a battlefield where only death awaits him.

Where can fans watch the first and the second season of 86?

It was rumored that the anime was made available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu, but this turned out to be a false claim. However, it is exclusively available on Crunchyroll, where fans can watch the anime for free, albeit at the cost of dealing with ads.

