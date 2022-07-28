Uncle from Another World anime delays upcoming episodes

Hotondoshindeiru’s manga series Uncle from Another World has become immensely popular since its anime premiered on July 6, 2022. The anime series has received a rating of 7.9 already on both MyAnimeList and IMDb with only three episodes available till now.

The anime is getting more hilarious and enjoyable with every episode. Fans are having a hard time suppressing their anticipation regarding what comes next in the storyline. However, it seems that fans will have to wait a while for the anime to continue with the fifth episode and beyond because of COVID-19 complications in the Atelier Pontdarc headquarters.

Episode 5 of Uncle from Another World gets delayed to August 17, 2022

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, the official website of Uncle from Another World announced that the production house Atelier Pontdarc has to close its doors and halt work temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the company. This unanticipated situation will now cause a delay in the release of the upcoming episodes.

Atelier Pontdarc revealed that a few other anime studios involved with the production have also been infected with the virus. Japan is experiencing the 7th wave of COVID-19 at the moment with more than 10,000 cases per day. As predicted by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, the situation might get even worse as the highly contagious subvariant BA.5 Omicron continues to run rampant.

Earlier, Doga Kobo studios had to shut down because a few of the staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Like Atelier Pontdarc, Doga Kobo also had to delay episodes of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie.

Uncle from Another World’s upcoming episodes have been rescheduled to new dates as per the following schedule:

August 17 - Episode 5

August 24 - Episode 6

August 31 - Episode 7

September 7 - Episode 8

September 14 - Episode 9

September 21 - Episode 10

September 28 - Episode 11

October 5 - Episode 12

October 12 - Episode 13

What is Uncle from Another World about?

In case you have not had time to watch the series yet, this is how Yen Press describes the plot:

"Seventeen years ago, Takafumi's uncle fell into a coma, but now he's back like a man risen from his grave. Soon, Takafumi discovers two bizarre things: His uncle treasures video games above all else, and, while comatose, he was actually transported to another world as some heroic guardian!"

The synopsis continues:

"Now, not only does Takafumi have to room with an uncle who is literally magical, he also has to catch the guy up on two decades of history—smartphones, high-speed internet, modern anime tropes...and the traumatic outcome of the '90s console war!'"

