15 best anime romance series with heartfelt stories

The best anime romance series have a magical way of capturing our hearts with their unique storytelling, captivating visuals, and memorable characters. The medium's ability to blend stunning visuals with emotionally resonant narratives is particularly evident in the romance genre. With its ability to portray the beauty and complexities of human relationships, anime romance series have become a cherished part of the anime landscape.

From innocent first loves that remind us of our own youthful experiences to passionate relationships that ignite the screen with intensity, these series have a remarkable ability to evoke powerful emotions and leave a lasting impact on viewers. In this article, we will embark on a journey through 15 of the best anime romance series that have touched our hearts with their heartfelt stories, reminding us of the profound emotions and connections that love can bring.

15 Best anime romance series

1) Your Lie in April (Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso)

Your Lie in April (image via A-1 Pictures)

Your Lie in April tells the story of Kōsei Arima, a former piano prodigy who loses his ability to hear the sound of his own playing after a traumatic event. His life takes a turn when he meets Kaori Miyazono, a free-spirited violinist. The anime beautifully portrays their journey as they inspire each other to face their inner demons and pursue their passions, making this one of the best anime romance series.

2) Clannad and Clannad: After Story

Clannad Anime(image via Kyoto Animation)

Clannad and its sequel Clannad: After Story follow the life of Tomoya Okazaki, a high school student who meets Nagisa Furukawa and becomes entangled in the lives of her and her friends. This emotional rollercoaster explores themes of friendship, family, and the bittersweet nature of life itself. Get ready to shed some tears with this heartwarming tale.

3) Toradora!

Toradora! Anime (image via J.C.Staff)

Toradora! focuses on the unlikely relationship between Ryūji Takasu, a gentle-hearted student with a scary appearance, and Taiga Aisaka, a small but fierce girl with a delicate side. As they team up to help each other pursue their love interests, their own feelings begin to blossom. This anime offers a perfect blend of comedy, drama, and genuine emotional moments, making it a wonderful addition to the list of the best anime romance series.

4) Kimi ni Todoke (From Me to You)

Kimi ni Todoke Anime (image via Production I.G)

Sawako Kuronuma, dubbed "Sadako" due to her resemblance to the ghost from The Ring, is a kind-hearted girl who longs for friends and romance. When she befriends the popular Shōta Kazehaya, her life takes a heartwarming turn. Kimi ni Todoke beautifully explores the power of acceptance, understanding, and the growth of love in the face of adversity. All these aspects make this one of the best anime romance series.

5) Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day Anime (image via A-1 Pictures)

Anohana revolves around a group of childhood friends who grow apart after the tragic death of one of their friends, Menma. Years later, Menma's ghost appears to Jinta Yadomi, urging him to fulfill her unfulfilled wishes. This emotionally charged anime explores themes of grief, friendship, and the power of letting go, which is why fans consider it to be one of the best anime romance series.

6) Golden Time

Golden Time Anime (image via J.C.Staff)

Golden Time follows the life of Banri Tada, who starts his college life with a blank slate after a traumatic accident causes him to lose his memories. He meets and falls in love with Kōko Kaga, a quirky and complex girl. This anime delves into the challenges of relationships, identity, and the complexities of memory, making it one of the best anime romance series.

7) Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex Anime (image via Toei Animation)

Love can be complex, and Lovely Complex tells the story of Risa Koizumi, a tall girl, and Atsushi Ōtani, a short boy. Despite their differences, they develop an entertaining and heartfelt bond as they navigate the ups and downs of high school life and their own insecurities. A perfect addition to the best anime romance series.

8) Nana

Nana Anime (image via Nippon Television, VAP, Shueisha and Madhouse)

Nana follows the lives of two young women, both named Nana, who meet on a train to Tokyo and end up becoming roommates. This anime explores their contrasting personalities, dreams, and relationships. With its mature themes, complex character development, and deep exploration of love, Nana is a must-watch for fans of romance anime. Truly one of the best anime romance series.

9) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Anime (image via CloverWorks)

In this supernatural romance series, Sakuta Azusagawa encounters Mai Sakurajima, a former child actress who is now invisible to everyone except him. As Sakuta helps Mai with her mysterious predicament, they develop a deep bond that goes beyond the supernatural. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai tackles social issues, self-discovery, and the complexities of young love.

10) Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket (image via NAS and TV Tokyo)

Based on the popular manga, Fruits Basket follows Tohru Honda, an orphaned girl who finds herself living with the enigmatic Soma family. As she uncovers their family's curse and gets to know each member intimately, romantic feelings start to blossom. This heartwarming anime explores themes of acceptance, healing, and the transformative power of love.

11) Kaguya-sama: Love is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime (image via A-1 Pictures)

Kaguya-sama: Love is War takes a unique spin on romance by focusing on the battle of wits between Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, two highly intelligent and prideful high school student council members. Despite their mutual attraction, they engage in hilarious mind games to make the other confess their feelings first. This anime offers a delightful mix of comedy, romance, and clever storytelling.

12) My Love Story!!

My Love Story!! (image via Madhouse)

My Love Story!! breaks the mold by featuring a protagonist who is not the typical handsome male lead. Takeo Gōda is a kind-hearted and physically imposing young man who unexpectedly finds love with the sweet and delicate Rinko Yamato. This lighthearted and uplifting anime celebrates the beauty of inner qualities, friendship, and unconditional love, adding it to the list of best anime romance series.

13) Tsuki ga Kirei (As the Moon, So Beautiful)

Tsuki ga Kirei Anime (image via Feel)

Tsuki ga Kirei tells the tender and realistic story of Kotarō Azumi and Akane Mizuno, two middle school students who navigate their blossoming romance while dealing with the challenges of adolescence. This anime beautifully captures the innocence, awkwardness, and purity of first love, leaving a profound impact on viewers, which is why it is one of the best anime romance series.

14) ReLIFE

ReLIFE Anime (image via Riraifu)

ReLIFE centers around Arata Kaizaki, a 27-year-old unemployed man who is given a chance to relive his high school days through a mysterious experiment. As he reenters the world of education, he encounters Chizuru Hishiro, a socially awkward classmate.

Together, they navigate the complexities of youth, friendship, and love while facing their own personal challenges. With its blend of humor, romance, and introspection, ReLIFE offers a unique perspective on second chances and the power of human connections, making it one of the best anime romance series.

15) Given

Given Anime (image via Studio Lerche)

Given tells the story of Ritsuka Uenoyama, a talented guitarist who has lost his passion for music. His life takes a turn when he meets Mafuyu Sato, a shy and reserved young man with a hauntingly beautiful singing voice. As they form a band together and share their love for music, a deep emotional bond begins to develop between them.

Given explores themes of self-discovery, healing, and the power of music to connect souls. With its heartfelt storytelling and realistic portrayal of LGBTQ+ relationships, this series leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

