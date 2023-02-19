Your Lie in April: Did Arima Kousei end up with Tsubaki Sawabe

Your Lie in April is said to be one of the best romantic drama anime of all time. The anime's ability to touch fans' hearts has led to it being adored by the worldwide fanbase it has amassed over the years.

However, there are a lot of questions that fans would like to have answered. One of them is about the love story between Arima Kousei and Tsubaki Sawabe. Since they were shown to be interested in each other in Your Lie in April, they have been the fans' favorite duo.

Generally, anime fans enjoy shipping two characters together, but in this case, they adore the ship created by Your Lie in April. While there were some differences between the duo, fans will be relieved to learn that they ended up together. There is a good chance that fans will like what ultimately happened, even if it differed slightly from what they had hoped would happen.

Does Arima Kousei end up with her childhood friend Tsubaki Sawabe in Your Lie in April?

Arima Kousei, Kaori Miyazono, and Tsubaki Sawabe are the three main characters of the anime Your Lie in April. Tsubaki has always been into athletics; she was friends with Arima Kousei, a piano prodigy, and they used to play together since they were young.

Tsubaki would frequently persuade Arima to participate in risky stunts that she was capable of performing with ease. She plays softball for the school as she is quite good at sports. Her mood has a big impact on her ability; when she's angry, she can play better and it gets a little violent, but when she's sad, she tends to miss more shots and gets easily distracted.

Arima was very passionate about the piano, and he was quite popular among piano enthusiasts. He had a tough time when he lost his mother, who was also his piano instructor. Arima was negatively affected by it, which caused him to stop playing the piano for two years. But later he regained his interest with the help of a violin player, Kaori.

Kousei and Tsubaki have been really close since they were kids. They used to play together because they lived close by. Tsubaki has always been concerned about Kousei and feels compelled to keep an eye out for him most of the time. They had always had a friendly relationship, but Tsubaki later realized she had feelings for him.

When Kousiei regained his interest in music, he decided to leave everything to pursue a career in piano. Kaori secretly liked him, and this was noticed by Tsubaki, although she was quite upset after knowing that Kousei was going to leave.

This caused fans to be sad because the duo they admired appeared to be drifting apart. As the story progressed, Kousei once more discovered piano to be his true love.

Later, Kaori had to undergo surgery after collapsing during the Gala performance, which caused Kousei to lose interest in the piano once more. Unfortunately, she was unable to survive the surgery and was declared dead at the end. Kaori left a letter for Kousei in which she expressed her love and affection for him, as well as her admiration for him.

Following such a heartbreaking disaster, the story shifts to Tsubaki, who has resumed her relationship with her dearest, Kousei. She helped him get through the difficult times and has promised to be by his side in the future. Both of them were eventually together, though not in the way that fans and the duo had hoped.

