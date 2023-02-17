My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 expected release date, trailer, cast, and more

On February 14, 2023, the official Twitter account of My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 released its first promotional video, a special Valentine's Day visual, and introduced a few new cast members.

Based on Mashiro's Loving Yamada at Lv999! (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru) manga, the series is set to be a part of the spring anime season lineup this year. Given that the manga has over 1 million copies, fans seem to have high expectations from this anime series.

The story revolves around protagonist Akane Kinoshita and how she finds love again after being dumped by her boyfriend. As she nurses her broken heart, she meets Yamada Akito through an RPG. This develops into a rom-com journey between the two as they overcome their personal problems and navigate through new relationships.

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 is expected to premiere on April 2023

Trailer and expected release date

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime was confirmed to premiere in the Spring of this year. Although the exact date of the release is yet to be announced, the anime is expected to air around early April.

Fans have been highly anticipating the anime ever since Loving Yamada at Lv999 was confirmed to be animated on September 24, 2022. This upcoming sweet slow-burn rom-com is sure to make millions of hearts melt just like the manga did

The cast members

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 anime is being adapted by Madhouse under the direction of Morio Asaka. While the character design is done by Kunihiko Hamada, the script is written by Yasuhiro Nakanishi.

As per the announcement made by the official account of My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, the official cast of the series is as follows:

Inori Minase as Akane

Kouki Uchiyama as Yamada.

Natsuki Hanae as Eita Sasaki

Ai Kakuma as Runa Sasaki

The official synopsis and what to expect

Yamada, as seen in the trailer (Image via Madhouse)

The storyline is based on Mashiro's superhit manga Loving Yamada at Lv999, which won several accolades over the years. This includes winning the grand prize in the 2022 Tsutaya Comic Award, and securing the ninth and fourth rank in the web manga category for two consecutive years at the Next Manga Awards.

As released by Mangamo, the official synopsis of the story reads:

"Recently dumped, Akane is just about to quit the game she used to play with her boyfriend when she meets Yamada in the same RPG. Yamada in real life turns out to be somewhat of a legend. The only problem is – he is ONLY interested in the game. As Akane’s feelings grow, will Yamada’s focus stay on the game?"

My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 is a slow-burn romance comedy series that revolves around Akane Kinoshita, a college student who has recently been rejected by her lover. In a fit of rage, she logs into a Role Playing Game (RPG), where she meets Yamada Akito, a guild member whose avatar is an afro wizard wearing a noh mask.

Yamada is initially introduced as a disinterested gamer boy in the series. However, his demeanor soon piques Akane's attention, and her interest continues to grow in him as she recovers from her breakup. Moreover, the most interesting of this anime is to see how love blooms between two polar opposite characters.

