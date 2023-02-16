Boruto: Will Sarada be able to activate Susanoo

The universe of Naruto and Boruto has witnessed several shinobis like Sasuke Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, Madara Uchiha, and Hagoromo Otsutsuki activating their Susanoo. Among them, there was one thing in common: they all had to activate Mangekyo Sharingan in both eyes since it is the primary requisite to activate the Susanoo.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sasuke Uchiha's daughter, Sarada, might not be able to activate Susanoo as she doesn't have Mangekyo Sharingan in both of her eyes yet.

It might sound sad, but it appears that she won't be able to activate the Susanoo. She needs to get Mangekyo Sharingan in both her eyes and gradually get towards activating Susanoo. But having Mangekyo Sharingan in both her eyes might eventually make her blind, considering she already has weak eyesight.

Boruto: Here is why Sarada might not be able to activate the Susanoo

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the strongest ninjas of all time. He has been a prodigy ever since he became conscious. He is one of the characters who can activate Susanoo and has all the requisites to do it. His Susanoo ranked second strongest after the Susanoo of Hagoromo Otsutsuki. This could be good for his daughter Sarada, who inherited Sharingan from him.

Like Sasuke, Sarada awakened her Sharingan at a very young age. Though the reason they awakened was quite different. Sasuke awakened it upon seeing Itachi cause mayhem and destroy their family and clan. On the other hand, Sarada's Sharingan was awakened unknowingly due to the excitement that happened as she saw her father after many years.

Boruto and Naruto's third databook stated that the user must first unlock the Tsukuyomi and Amaterasu to get his hands on Susanoo. Later everyone found out that the rule only applied to Itachi Uchiha.

The fourth databook revised the prerequisites for Susanoo to some other conclusion. It stated that the user could activate Susanoo simply by manifesting Mangekyo Sharingan in both eyes, which Sarada doesn't possess yet. However, she has a Sharingan, and there is a possibility that it will evolve.

Sharingan of Sarada in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Boruto manga chapter 40, Sarada unlocked the third tomoe of her Sharingan after the Kara member launched his attack. She used the fully powered Sharingan later in the chapter. However, she is never able to retain her Sharingan for long periods.

Sarada has always been seen with glasses. She recovered from her past sickness, but it left her with some side effects, which included weakened eyesight. On top of that, Sharingan can damage vision if overused. With her weakened eyesight, she might not be able to achieve Mangekyo Sharingan.

Hence, the only child of the Uchiha family might not be able to activate Susanoo unless mangaka Masashi Kishimoto introduces some twists in the story.

Other capabilities of Sarada

Sarada Uchiha in Boruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Even if Sarada cannot activate Susanoo, she has plenty of other capabilities. From a very young age, Sarada has been a brilliant student and a shinobi. Just like her father, she is a prodigy. Naruto once said she had more of the traits of Sakura, but in reality, she had a prodigious childhood, just like her father.

From her mother, she inherited precise control over Chakras, even before she became a genin. She can control and release it from a single point whenever she desires. She has quick reflexes and agility, making her good for combat.

