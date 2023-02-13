Boruto episode 288: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

With the first episode of Boruto's Code Arc hitting screens, fans are now going crazy about Code invading Konoha - something that they have been waiting for since the moment the arc was announced. Many are now excited to witness Boruto and Code facing off against each other.

In the episode, Boruto and Kawaki were seen talking about how powerful Code is, and how he can pose a big threat to Konoha. They finally decided to train hard enough and be prepared for a war, as they didn't want to sacrifice any of Konoha's members to Code.

Episode 287 of Boruto marked the beginning of the Code Arc. The episode was titled Claw Marks, which represented the claw marks of Code found around the Hidden Leaf Village. The next episode is expected to bring about some more revelations regarding the arc.

Boruto episode 288: Everything you need to know about Eida and Code's invasion of Konoha

Premiere date and time

Code and Eida (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 288, titled Captive Slaves, will be aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, February 19, 2023. It will first be released in Japan and then in the rest of the world, as the series has an international fanbase.

The episode will be released at the following times in different parts of the world:

Pacific Standard Time: 1 am, Sunday, February 19

Eastern Standard Time: 4 am, Sunday, February 19

Indian Standard Time: 2:30 pm, Sunday, February 19

Japanese Standard Time: 6 pm, Sunday, February 19

Australian Standard Time: 8 pm, Sunday, February 19

Central Standard Time: 3 am, Sunday, February 19

Episode 288 will also be made available on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Vudu, shortly after its premiere. The entire series is available on these platforms for first-time watchers and returning fans.

What to expect from episode 288?

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Boruto Episode 288 Preview [English Sub]



Title: “Captive” (2/19) Boruto Episode 288 Preview [English Sub]Title: “Captive” (2/19) https://t.co/N0VYr1UGAU

Captive Slaves will particularly focus on chapter 57 of the original manga series, titled Eida.

The preview, which has already been launched, showed Boruto, Kawaki, and Sarada talking about the stressful situation of having Code in Konoha and discussing how they are going to defend the village. By now, they might have come up with plans that could prove useful in getting Code to back off.

Eida and Code do have a scene together in the preview, where both of them share a heated moment, although Eida came across as quiet and cold. Code wanted her to respond properly, as he was the one who decided to awaken her. In the upcoming episode of Boruto, he seems upset about not being able to kill Eida despite being so powerful.

Bug, on the other hand, warned Code about Eida's powers and asked him to stop himself from behaving rudely with her, as he knows what she is capable of. He could be seen playing an important role in getting Eida and Code to work together in the episode.

There might be some more surprises in store, but viewers will only get to know about them once they have watched the whole episode. Fans have high expectations from the plot and hopefully the storyline will live up to these expectations.

