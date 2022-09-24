Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai sequel confirmed, main cast and staff revealed at Aniplex Anime Fest 2022

Fans of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai are ecstatic. At the Aniplex fest, it was announced that a sequel of the anime has been confirmed, and the source material which the studios will adapt was revealed as well. The upcoming sequel will adapt Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, and Rascal Does Not Dream of Knapsack Girl. Fans can read these novels to get a sense of the sequel.

Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai also announced the main cast and staff for the sequel, along with the animation studio slated to adapt the novels.

No information regarding the sequel’s release date has been mentioned so far. Fans will be privy to that information as the year progresses.

Let’s take a look at the trailer, main cast, and staff, as well as the studio responsible for the sequel.

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai sequel: Main cast and staff

Cast

The protagonist of Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, Sakuta Azusagawa will be voiced by Kaito Ishikawa. He is an immensely talented voice actor who has essayed some of the most popular characters like Tobio Kageyama from Haikyuu!!!, Mars from Black Clover, Genos from One Punch Man, and Tenya Iida from My Hero Academia.

Asami Seto will be voicing the fan-favorite- Mai Sakurajima. Asami Seto has portrayed characters like Chihaya Ayase from Chihayafuru, Ichiyo Higuchi from Bungo Stray Dogs, and CZ2128 Delta from Overlord.

Kaede Azusagawa will be voiced by Yurika Kubo. She has essayed characters like Kukuri from Tsugumomo, Uraraka Kotobuki from Twin Angels BREAK, Riko from Rail Romanesque, and Platelet from Cells At Work! Code Black.

Tomoe Koga will be voiced by Nao Toyama, and Atsumi Tanezaki is returning to her role of Rio Futaba. Maaya Uchida and Inori Minase will be voicing Nodoka Toyohama and Shoko Makinohara, respectively.

Sneaky🧪 @sneakypcr TV Anime adaptation project for "Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai" series' "Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out" and "Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Girl" announced TV Anime adaptation project for "Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai" series' "Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out" and "Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Girl" announced https://t.co/MLV0eqvEs2

Staff

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai will be directed by Soichi Masui at CloverWorks. He has directed the previous season and the movie from this series. He has also helmed other anime titles such as Akiba Maid War and Sakura Quest.

Masahiro Yokotani will be responsible for the screenplay. He has worked on numerous anime titles such as PoPoLoCrois, Kenko Zenrakei Suieibu Umisho, and Maid Sama!

Character design for the sequel will be done by Satomi Tamura. She has worked on some popular anime series such as Gintama, Fairy Tail, DARLING in the FRANXX, and My Dress-Up Darling.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

