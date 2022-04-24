8 best anime for beginners to watch 

Anime is an extremely popular form of entertainment in Japan and its popularity is growing in the rest of the world at a great pace. More than half of Netflix's global viewers stream anime. It shows how popular the animated classics are.

However, choosing the correct series to begin with is important. Choosing a particular series may generate great interest in watching other work or may completely overwhelm the viewers. It may be because the series is too long or features a plot that's too complicated and heavy for new viewers.

This list curates anime that might be perfect for new watchers.

Note: This article expresses the author's opinion.

8 anime that are perfect for beginners to dive into

8) Erased

Satoru and Kayo from Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased is one of the best short anime and has an interesting plot. The protagonist of the show, Satoru Fujinuma, possesses the ability to go back in time to prevent tragic incidents or accidents, which he calls Revival. This ability usually allows him to go back in time by about one to five minutes.

However, after one incident, he traveled back to his childhood. This is the incident where the main plot of the series begins and we see a young Satoru making efforts to change the unfortunate events that happened.

7) Dr. Stone

Dr. Stone anime series has a unique and interesting plot, where the whole world gets petrified by a green beam of light. The main protagonist of the show, Senku Ishigami, managed to wake up after more than 3700 years of being petrified. The genius high schooler deciphers how to get everyone out of petrification, and along with his brawny friend Taiju, decides to rebuild human civilization with the power of science.

6) Toradora

Main characters in Toradora (Image via J.C. Stuff)

Toradora is one of the best romantic comedy anime and a perfect choice to start with. The main character Ryuji Takasu is a gentle and polite high schooler but has a rather opposite appearance. On the other hand, Taiga, the female protagonist of the show, looks like a small, cute, and fragile girl but acts quite aggressively due to her insecurities about her physical appearance.

The series follows the story of the two teaming up to help each other in impressing their respective crushes, which is quite fun to watch. It is a treat for romantic comedy lovers.

5) One Punch Man

Uchiha Sasuke @I_want_power_12 Starting one punch man

w or L? Starting one punch man w or L? https://t.co/moUuohuICc

As the title suggests, the show features the main protagonist who can overwhelm his opponent with a single punch. Saitama is strong enough to beat almost any opponent from his or any other world. Saitama, who became incredibly strong after performing his routine exercises for 3 years, was a loner who wanted to be a superhero for fun.

The comedy-action series has become quite popular among fans. Saitama has a cyborg apprentice, Genos, who quickly soared high up in the superhero rankings. It is a great choice to start the journey with, as it features great action, hilarious sequences, and some well-written characters.

4) Assassination Classroom

Class 3-E (Image via Lerche)

A classroom where the students try to kill their teacher sounds wild, doesn't it? To lighten it up, the story is about an octopus-like monster who declares that he would destroy Earth in a year. He demands to be the teacher of class 3E-E at Kunugigaoka Junior High School.

The students are now being trained to be able to kill the monster, known as Korosensei. The students greeted him every day with assassination attempts on their journey to save the world by eventually murdering their teacher and earning 10 billion yen from the government.

3) Death Note

leki @UnLekiTitled Dk why death note is trending but deserved. It's an all time classic Dk why death note is trending but deserved. It's an all time classic https://t.co/4NhRAo3d6V

Death Note is one of the most popular anime of all time. The show is one of the most recommended anime for new watchers. The show's protagonist, Light Yagami, is one of the smartest characters of all time. He lived the life of a normal high school scholar until he found the Death Note. Light decided to use the Death Note to kill criminals and became the infamous Kira.

Kira is rivaled by the genius detective L as he is determined to find the infamous killer. The show features intense battle wits between the two. Death Note is one of the best anime in the psychological and suspense genres.

2) Kimi No Nawa

Unlike others on the list, this one is an anime movie. The movie was a huge box office success and created a special place in the hearts of fans. The animation in the movie was praiseworthy. Another reason for the movie's success was the unique and incredible plot. The Romance Fantasy drama film has mesmerizing music that was well-received by fans and critics.

It is the story of Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, who somehow wake up in each other's bodies, and live the life of the other for days or maybe weeks. This exchange of bodies led to them learning more about each other.

1) Demon Slayer

Main characters in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Like Dr. Stone, this anime hasn't finished yet and has created a huge hype. The plot revolves around Tanjiro Kamado, who wants to cure his sister, who was turned into a demon. Tanjiro joined the Demon Slayer Corps to be capable of fighting and killing Muzan Kibutsuji and avenging his family.

The series also features Inosuke Hashibara and Zenitsu Agatsuma, who are Tanjiro's fellow Demon Slayers. The show features some of the best action scenes in anime and some exquisite visuals that would make anyone watch in awe.

So this was a list of some of the best-suited anime for new watchers. If you are already into anime, which was your first? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Sabika