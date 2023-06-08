Barakamon Live Action release date and cast confirmed

A month after its initial announcement in May 2023, Fuji TV announced the premiere date for the Barakamon Live Action series to be Wednesday, July 12, 2023. In addition, the television series has also announced more cast members set to be part of the show.

Satsuki Yoshino's Barakamon follows the story of up-and-coming calligrapher Seishuu Handa. While he is quite talented, when his award-winning piece was called unoriginal, he lost his cool, causing severe repercussions. As a punishment, Seishuu's father exiled him to the Goto Islands so that he could spend some time self-reflecting.

Barakamon Live Action announces premiere date and new cast members

Yosuke Sugino and Miyazaki Ririsa as Seishuu Handa and Naru Kotoishi (Image via Fuji TV)

In May 2023, Fuji TV announced the Barakamon Live Action series would premiere in July. The series revealed that Yosuke Sugino was set to play the role of the protagonist, Seishuu Handa. Later, it was announced that Miyazaki Ririsa would be joining him, playing the role of Naru Kotoishi.

Following that, on Thursday, June 8, Fuji TV announced that Barakamon Live Action was set to premiere on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The television series will air every Wednesday at 10 pm JST on Fuji TV.

In addition, the Barakamon Live Action series also revealed its additional cast members.

The newly announced cast members for the Live-Action Barakamon series (Image via Fuji TV)

Keito Tsuna will be playing Hiroshi Kido, the son of the village elder and a high school student in the Goto Islands. Joining him will be Hana Kondo, who will be playing the role of Tamako Arai, an aspiring mangaka. Meanwhile, Hana Toyoshima will be playing the role of Miwa Yamamura, the friend of Tamako Arai with a boyish personality.

Kaori Yamaguchi will be playing the role of Tomoko Kido. Lastly, Kazuki Iio will portray the role of Yuujirou Kido, the village chief and Hiroshi's father.

How fans reacted to the Barakamon Live Action series announcement

yuki'sken @sigmahima barakamon live action. maybe it's my sign to rewatch. barakamon live action. maybe it's my sign to rewatch.

✿ iggy ✿ @yasashiistorm I'm really interested to watch Barakamon live action!!!! But looking at my to-watch-list dramas that have been untouched, oh no🤣🤣🤣 I'm really interested to watch Barakamon live action!!!! But looking at my to-watch-list dramas that have been untouched, oh no🤣🤣🤣

Fans of Barakamon were surprised to learn that there was a live-action series of the manga in the works. Considering that its anime was released nearly a decade ago, some fans saw it as a sign to rewatch. Meanwhile, others were much more interested in watching the live-action series. However, with too many dramas on their to-watch list, they did not know how to add a new drama.

fresh flesh @_fleshprison_ Barakamon getting a live action is everything i could’ve asked for !!!!!!! Barakamon getting a live action is everything i could’ve asked for !!!!!!!

#杉野遥亮 #宮崎莉里沙 #ばらか look at how cute Naru and Handa sensei actors for Barakamon live action dorama."how do you feel?""that was fun""are you lying?"*silent*"are you sure?"*nod*"what's so fun?""climbing the rope" look at how cute Naru and Handa sensei actors for Barakamon live action dorama."how do you feel?""that was fun""are you lying?"*silent*"are you sure?"*nod*"what's so fun?""climbing the rope"#杉野遥亮 #宮崎莉里沙 #ばらか https://t.co/6sGW05zcjp

Fuji TV also released clips of Seishuu Handa and Naru Kotoishi actors - Yosuke Sugino and Miyazaki Ririsa spending some time together. Fans found their chemistry to be adorable. They hoped to soon witness the two actors donning their roles and bringing the story to life. Fortunately, they only need to wait a month for the series premiere.

