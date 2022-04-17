Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero airs highlight special on Fuji TV, debuts new character designs for Gohan and more

Earlier this morning for international viewers, Japan’s Fuji TV network aired a highlight special for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film. The highlights included different aspects of production and extra features, but it predominantly revolved around the reveal of new character designs.

There was also an interview with Mamoru Miyano, the voice of Gamma 2 in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The discussion seemed centered around Piccolo, a character Miyano apparently feels greatly for.

Follow along as this article breaks down this most recent Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero information, as well as other releases from previous weeks.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero highlight video features new character designs, interviews and more

Highlight video

Reminder: Tomorrow, DBS: Broly will premiere on Fuji TV at 9 PM JST, after this, a special video explaining the highlights of the DBS: SUPER HERO will be broadcasted!

As aforementioned, a Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero highlight video aired on Japan’s Fuji TV earlier this morning for international readers. This immediately followed a playing of the Broly movie, likely meant to create excitement for the film and the highlight video.

The special mainly showcased new character posters, some of which also featured new character designs. Some also elaborated on exactly what form the character featured is seen in, revealing something interesting for Piccolo’s status in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



The movie is set to release on June 11 in Japan.

Goku and Pan Character Posters
The movie is set to release on June 11 in Japan.

Goku and Pan each got a character poster here. Gohan and Piccolo also received new posters, which were identified by Twitter user @DBSChronicles.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



The movie is set to release on June 11 in Japan!

Ultimate Gohan and Piccolo (Potential Unleashed) NEW Character Posters!
The movie is set to release on June 11 in Japan!

Piccolo’s poster, in particular, was revealed to show the Potential Unleashed form of the character, a powerup he’ll likely receive during the film. While Gohan’s poster specifies his form to be his classic Ultimate Gohan form, fans are suspecting he’ll debut a new transformation in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

A new character design for Gohan was also featured, called Glasses Gohan by @DBSChronicles. This is likely the design he’ll have in the beginning of the movie before his and Piccolo’s conflict with the Red Ribbon Army.

SUPER クロニクル  @DBSChronicles



I'll translate the whole video, and probably upload it on Hype's channel later.

Mamoru Miyano (Voice of Gamma 2) can talk about Piccolo non-stop! 🤣

Finally, an interview/discussion with the voice of Gamma 2, Mamoru Miyano, was shown. The discussion seems to be centered around Piccolo, who is apparently one of Miyano’s favorite characters in the series.

At the time of this writing, no translated version of the interview is available, with only the tweets of @DBSChronicles to go off of for international fans.

Previous news and information

The last few weeks have been incredibly momentous as it relates to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While a hacking incident at Toei Animation in early March hindered the film’s production, recent weeks have brought fantastic news.

In the days leading up to the hack, a trailer was released which revealed Broly’s presence in the film. Not only was his presence confirmed, but he seemed to be training on Beerus’ planet alongside Goku and, presumably, Vegeta. Fans had long theorized he’d make an appearance in the film, and the confirmation was happily received.

However, the March 6 hack on Toei Animation’s servers resulted in the film's original April 22 release date being pushed back. The rest of March and beginning of April saw no update on the release date. However, the Japanese premiere was recently announced for June 11. There hasn't been any update on international release dates.

In summation

The new Japanese release date’s announcement and the highlight video’s airing seemingly indicate that production is back on track for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While no update on international release dates has been given, the North American summer 2022 release window is likely still accurate.

With the release date announced, as well as the debut of the aforementioned new character designs, hype for the film has once again swelled. Fans are incredibly excited and glad there wasn't a prolonged delay considering that key production files were lost in the hack.

Hopefully, the film encounters no further setbacks until its release. Be sure to keep up with all Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero news as the June 11 release date approaches, as well as Dragon Ball Super anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

