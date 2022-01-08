Piccolo voice actor hints at return of 'Cell' in new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie

With a recent Toshio Furukawa Tweet discussing a Cell action figure, fans are suspecting this to be a tease at Cell’s return in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. While there’s no other teases or information besides this Tweet, some fans are already claiming Cell will certainly be in the movie.

Cell is one of the most celebrated Dragon Ball Z and general Dragon Ball villains of all time. The malicious and cunning combination of all the Z Fighters DNA is a fan-favorite and would be a welcome return for the new movie.

However, it’s uncertain as of right now if this is genuinely a tease or if fans are cashing this check a little too early.

Piccolo’s Japanese voice actor Tweets out images of new Cell action figure, fans take it as a tease for return of Cell in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Toshio Furukawa's Tweet

A recent Toshio Furukawa Tweet discussing his acquisition of a new Cell action figure has fans suspecting it to be a tease for Cell’s return in the upcoming movie.

One major piece of evidence fans are pointing to is that in Furukawa’s Tweet, the box for the Cell figure is displayed in detail. In one of the images, the box is branded with Dragon Ball Super branding instead of Dragon Ball Z branding, which is where Cell primarily appears. While this is general Dragon Ball Super branding and not Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero branding, it does seem fishy nevertheless.

Twitter user and Dragon Ball news account @DBSChronicles seems to disagree, however. Quoting Furukawa’s Tweet, he seemingly teases fans who are already saying Cell’s return is certain, based off Furukawa’s Tweet alone. While it is impossible to say one way or the other as of now, it does seem like Cell’s return is more unlikely than likely.

Furthermore, the pattern from the previous Dragon Ball Super movie could be repeated here. For the Broly movie, Gogeta was revealed to be included in the weeks leading up to the movie’s original release. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero could be taking a similar route, waiting to release a trailer which will announce and showcase Cell’s return until the release date is much closer.

In summation

Regardless of what happens, Furukawa’s Tweet is the only current evidence for a Cell return in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and for some fans that’s all they need. Others are being more skeptical, taking a wait-and-see approach, before asserting any return in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Regardless of whether Cell returns or not, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is shaping up to be a fantastic theatrical experience. The second trailer for the movie swung the fanbase on the CGI animation, and further swelled excitement with the action shots of Gohan (a longtime fan-favorite protagonist).

Follow along for more Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero news as time approaches the April 22, 2022 release date.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider