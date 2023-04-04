Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime reveals key visual and cast for its Sanctuary Arc

On Monday, April 3, 2023, the official website of the new TV anime Sorcerous Stabber Orphen revealed a key visual and three new cast members for its Sanctuary arc, which is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Yoshinobu Akita's light novel series Sorcerous Stabber Orphen (Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi) follows the story of Orphen, a sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey saw him face several obstacles as his first task was to save a girl named Azalie.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Sanctuary arc reveals new details ahead of its premiere

New key visual

AniTV @AniTVco "Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon's Sanctuary-" main visual released!



begins on April 12.



Animation: Studio DEEN "Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Doom of Dragon's Sanctuary-" main visual released! begins on April 12. Animation: Studio DEEN https://t.co/h1mYZU5lB9

The upcoming Spring 2023 anime Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Sanctuary arc is the fourth season of the anime and is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST.

The anime revealed its key visual on April 3, and it featured some significant characters that were set to be part of the upcoming season.

Given that this was a key visual, the three main characters, Orphen, Cleao Everlasting, and Majic Lin were bound to feature in it. Alongside them, Studio Deen decided to add Azalie Cait-Sith, Armagest, Ed, and Lottecia to the visual as well.

New cast members

As per the new information made available, three new characters are set to feature in the upcoming season of the anime - Seek, Kakorkist, and Irgitte.

All three characters are set to be members of the magician group "Thirteen Apostles." While both Seek and Kokorkist are assassins, Kakorkist is Seek's disciple. As for Irgitte, she is from the Tower of Fangs.

Seek will be voiced by Takuya Nakashima. The voice actor has previously voiced Rung from Fairy Tail: Final Series and Monsieur Spider from Vanitas no Karte.

Kakorkist will be voiced by Shinba Tsuchiya. The voice actor has previously voiced Tsutomu Goshiki from Haikyuu!! and Shoutarou Futaba from Bakuten!!

Lastly, Irgitte will be voiced by Yuna Kamakura. The voice actor has previously voiced Manami Mitama from Centaur no Nayami and Hanabata Nohkins from Futoku no Guild.

Opening and ending theme details

Orphen as seen in Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Sanctuary arc PV (Image via Studio DEEN)

Showtaro Morikubo, who voices the protagonist of the series, Orphen, has performed previous opening themes for the anime. Morikubo will now be performing the new opening theme song, Motive Rain, for the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Mai Fuchigami will be returning to perform the new ending theme song, Shūen no Destiny (Destiny of the End).

With Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Sanctuary arc set to premiere soon on April 12, fans can expect to see the opening and ending theme visuals soon.

Poll : 0 votes