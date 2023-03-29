Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime announces release date and theme song for Sanctuary Arc via new PV

The official website for Sorcerous Stabber Orphen's television anime series announced on Tuesday, March 28, that the Sanctuary arc will premiere on April 12. The website also revealed its theme song's artists and a new promotional video for the new upcoming arc.

The Sorcerous Stabber Orphen television anime series is an adaptation of author Yoshinobu Akita’s light novel series of the same name. The adaptation first premiered in 2020, and has since spawned three sequel seasons, including the upcoming aforementioned arc adaptation.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime series set to air fourth installment in Spring 2023

The announcement of Sanctuary Arc's adaptation comes as the third season, which premiered in Winter 2023, approaches its end.

The upcoming arc unfortunately does not have a release time available as of this article’s writing, but does have an official release date, as mentioned above. It’s also unconfirmed, but assumed, that Crunchyroll will stream the upcoming arc internationally as it airs in Japan, just like it did with the third season.

The new opening theme is set to be performed by Showtaro Morikubo, who voices titular protagonist Orphen and has performed previous opening themes for the show. Morikubo will perform the new opening theme song Motive Rain. The ending theme, Shuen no Destiny (Destiny of the End), will be performed by Mai Fuchigami, who has also previously performed several ending themes for the series.

New cast members for the Sanctuary Arc include the following:

Yoko Hikasa as Azalie

Akira Ishida as Armagest

Hiroki Yasumoto as Jack

Satoshi Hino as Pluto

Tomoko Kaneda as the Silver Moon Princess

The light novel series was first written by Akita in 1994, with illustrations being drawn by Yuya Kusaka. The new anime is commemorating the series’ 25th anniversary, for which a new volume also debuted in December 2019. This marked the first new volume in the series in four years, with the 26th volume shipping in January 2021.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen follows the titular Orphen, who is a Sorcerer drop-out from the revered Tower of Fangs. He finds himself in the bustling city of Totokanta while trying to achieve his goal of saving Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister. In Totokanta, the two are reunited for the first time in five years. However, Azalie isn’t as Orphen remembered her, beginning an all-new journey with the two reunited.

