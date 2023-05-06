5 anime characters who can outsmart L from Death Note (and 5 who never can)

Anime is full of intelligent characters who possess a wide range of skills and abilities. Among them, L from the anime Death Note is considered one of the smartest anime characters of all time. He is known for his deductive reasoning, analytical skills, and ability to outsmart his opponents.

However, there are a few anime characters who can outsmart him in different ways. At the same time, there are some who cannot even come close to matching his intelligence. While there are multiple characters who can easily outsmart L from Death Note, characters like Shikamaru Nara from Naruto: Shippuden and Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass are two who can easily outsmart him.

Disclaimer: The names in this list aren't ranked in any particular order and are based on the writer's personal opinions.

5 anime characters that can outsmart Death Note's L

1) Light Yagami (Death Note)

Light Yagami (image via Madhouse)

Death Note's own Light Yagami's intelligence and manipulative nature make him a formidable opponent for anyone, especially Death Note's L.

He possesses a unique ability to see through people's motivations and manipulate them to his advantage, allowing him to stay one step ahead of L and his team. Light's intelligence and strategic thinking are key to his success throughout the series, as he is able to outmaneuver L and the authorities in his quest for power.

His ability to plan and execute complex schemes is one of his greatest strengths, and he is willing to go to great lengths to achieve his goals. Despite his intelligence, however, Light's arrogance and overconfidence prove to be his downfall, as he becomes increasingly reckless and makes mistakes that ultimately lead to his downfall.

Nevertheless, Light Yagami remains one of the most iconic anime characters of all time, known for his cunning intellect and ruthless pursuit of power.

2) Conan Edogawa (Detective Conan)

Conan Edogawa (image via TMS Entertainment, Ltd.)

Detective Conan's intelligence and deductive skills are some of his most impressive traits. His transformation into a child has not diminished his abilities. In fact, his childlike appearance often allows him to go unnoticed, giving him an advantage when it comes to gathering information and observing suspects.

Conan's attention to detail and ability to think outside the box is key to his success as a detective. He is able to solve cases that even the most experienced detectives struggle with.

His ability to read people's emotions and motivations also gives him an advantage, as he is able to predict their actions and make deductions based on their behavior. Conan possesses the qualities to outsmart Death Note's L and other skilled detectives through his intelligence and quick thinking.

His impressive abilities and charming personality have made him a beloved character in the anime world, and a favorite among fans of detective anime.

3) Shikamaru Nara (Naruto: Shippuden)

Shikamaru Nara (image via Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru Nara's intelligence and strategic thinking make him a valuable asset to his team and a formidable opponent for anyone, including Death Note's L. He can analyze complex situations and come up with innovative solutions to problems, often taking advantage of his opponent's weaknesses.

Shikamaru's ability to think several steps ahead and anticipate his opponent's moves is a key aspect of his success. This allows him to stay one step ahead of his enemies.

Despite his lazy demeanor, Shikamaru is always observing his surroundings and analyzing the behavior of his opponents. This helps him make accurate predictions and outsmart his opponents. His ability to come up with creative solutions to difficult problems and adapt to changing situations makes him a valuable ally in any battle, and a character that is beloved by fans of the Naruto series.

4) Johan Liebert (Monster)

Johan Liebert (image via Madhouse)

Johan Liebert's intelligence and manipulative nature make him a truly formidable adversary, even for someone as intelligent as Death Note's L. Johan possesses a chilling ability to delve into the darkest corners of the human psyche, effortlessly manipulating others to fulfill his desires.

His ability to play mind games and exploit the vulnerabilities of those around him is unparalleled. Johan's talent lies not only in his capacity to manipulate individuals but also in his skill at orchestrating complex situations, leaving no traces that would directly implicate him.

His ability to remain several steps ahead of his pursuers, including Death Note's L, makes him a truly formidable opponent. Johan's enigmatic and charismatic persona draws people into his web, rendering them pawns in his grand scheme.

His capacity to manipulate emotions and control the actions of others makes it exceedingly difficult for L to anticipate his moves or unravel his intricate plans. Johan Liebert's unsettling brilliance as a character showcases the dark side of intelligence and manipulation, making him a haunting presence in the realm of anime.

5) Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Lelouch Lamperouge (image via Sunrise)

Lelouch Lamperouge from Code Geass is a character who possesses a unique blend of strategic genius and supernatural power. Armed with the power of Geass, which grants him the ability to control and manipulate the minds of others, Lelouch becomes a formidable opponent for Death Note's L.

His tactical brilliance and ability to plan and manipulate events to achieve his goals are unparalleled. Lelouch's strategic mind allows him to anticipate his opponents' moves, think several steps ahead, and exploit their weaknesses.

He is a master of deception and manipulation, using his charisma and intelligence to gather allies and orchestrate complex schemes. Lelouch's unwavering determination and calculated approach to achieving his objectives make him a formidable adversary for Death Note's L.

Their clash would undoubtedly be a battle of brilliant minds, where Lelouch's tactical prowess and manipulative abilities would pose a significant challenge to L's deductive skills.

5 who can never outsmart L

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto Shippuden)

Naruto Uzumaki (image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, a beloved and endearing character, has won the hearts of fans with his unwavering loyalty and willingness to protect his friends and village at any cost. However, when it comes to matching wits with Death Note's L, Naruto's lack of analytical thinking and deductive reasoning becomes apparent.

Naruto's strength lies in his indomitable spirit and his ability to think on his feet during battles, but he falls short in the realm of intellectual strategies. Unlike Death Note's L, who excels in meticulous deduction and logical reasoning, Naruto relies on his instincts and emotions to guide his actions. While Naruto's quick thinking and adaptability make him a formidable combatant, they do not translate into the kind of analytical brilliance that Death Note's L possesses.

Naruto's approach to problem-solving is often driven by his emotions and determination rather than careful planning or intricate deductions. While he may not be able to outsmart Death Note's L in a battle of wits, Naruto's unique abilities and personality still make him an adored character in the anime world.

His unwavering determination and ability to inspire others continue to make him a symbol of resilience and heroism, even if his intelligence may not match up to L's astute mind.

2) Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Monkey D. Luffy (Toei Animation)

Luffy's strength and determination are legendary in the world of One Piece, but when it comes to intelligence and analytics, he falls short compared to Death Note's L. Luffy's simplistic and straightforward nature often leads him to rely on his physical abilities and instincts rather than engaging in complex strategic planning. While his rubber powers give him an advantage in battles, they do not translate into the analytical skills necessary to outsmart someone like Death Note's L.

Luffy's approach to problem-solving is often impulsive and reliant on brute force rather than calculated maneuvers. However, it is important to note that Luffy's unwavering spirit and ability to rally his crewmates are crucial in overcoming formidable opponents.

While Luffy may not possess the intellect to outsmart Death Note's L, his charismatic personality and indomitable willpower have endeared him to fans. It has also helped solidify his place as one of the most beloved characters in the world of anime.

3) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (image via Studio Pierrot)

Ichigo Kurosaki's inability to outsmart Death Note's L similarly to the others stems from his lack of analytical thinking and logical reasoning. Death Note's L, on the other hand, possesses an exceptional ability to deduce the truth from limited information, which makes him one of the most intelligent characters in anime. He is a master of deductive reasoning and can quickly assess and analyze situations with precision, making it difficult for even the most skilled opponents to defeat him.

While Ichigo may possess physical strength and fighting skills, these traits are not enough to outsmart Death Note's L. The latter relies heavily on his intelligence and logical thinking to solve complex cases.

In essence, Ichigo's abilities are better suited for a physical battle rather than a mental one. Despite his limitations in outsmarting Death Note's L, Ichigo remains a beloved character in Bleach. He is respected for his bravery and determination in protecting his loved ones.

4) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku (image via Toei Animation)

Goku is a powerful Saiyan warrior and is renowned for his incredible physical strength and unparalleled fighting abilities. However, his intelligence and critical thinking skills do not match the same level of his physical prowess.

Goku's approach to battles relies heavily on instinct and intuition, often charging head-on into combat without much thought or strategic planning. While his Saiyan instincts and intuition serve him well in intense fights, they fall short in comparison to L's meticulous deductive reasoning and problem-solving abilities.

Death Note's L is a master of analyzing intricate details, connecting dots, and uncovering hidden truths. His exceptional intelligence allows him to solve complex cases and outmaneuver adversaries through calculated strategies. In contrast, Goku's straightforward and sometimes impulsive nature limits his capacity to outsmart Death Note's L in a battle of wits.

Goku's strength lies primarily in his unmatched physical power and his unwavering determination to protect his loved ones, rather than in his analytical acumen. Nonetheless, Goku's charismatic personality and unparalleled fighting skills continue to make him an iconic and beloved character in the anime world.

5) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Natsu Dragneel (image via A-1 Pictures Satelight)

Natsu Dragneel is a powerful mage and member of the Fairy Tail guild, known for his fire-based magic and relentless determination. While Natsu possesses immense strength and fighting abilities, he also is not particularly skilled in analytical thinking or deductive reasoning.

Natsu's approach to solving problems often involves charging in headfirst and relying on his instincts and raw power rather than strategic planning. As a result, he may struggle to match his wits with Death Note's L, who excels in logical reasoning and meticulous investigation.

Natsu's impulsive nature and straightforward tactics make him an incredible fighter, but his lack of analytical skills would likely hinder his ability to outsmart Death Note's L in a battle of intellect. Nonetheless, Natsu's passionate spirit and loyalty to his friends continue to captivate audiences in the world of Fairy Tail.

As mentioned earlier, these are just a few of the anime characters who can outsmart Death Note's L, and others who might not be able to do so. That being said, all the anime characters in the list have their own strengths and are unbeatable in their own ways.

