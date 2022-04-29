10 Sharingan abilities in Naruto ranked from most to least difficult to use 

The Sharingan is an incredibly diverse dojutsu. It has so many different abilities it is hard to keep up. There is even a long-running joke throughout the Naruto community that Kishimoto loves the Uchiha Clan much more than any other clan, so he gives them these overpowered abilities as a result.

Many Sharingan abilities tend to be incredibly complex. The explanations for these are typically lengthy and convoluted.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

10 most difficult Sharingan abilities to use in Naruto, including Kamui, the Susanoo, and more

1) Izanami

Izanami is easily the most complicated Sharingan ability in the Naruto series. It is one of the most overpowered genjutsu techniques in the entire Naruto series and affects the target via shared physical perceptions between the target and the user.

To use this technique, the user must first select a singular moment. They must then remember the physical experience of both them and the target during that moment using their Sharingan. The saved moment is first retained as something like a photograph. Then the user must recreate that moment and memorize the instance with their Sharingan. This is a basic overview of Izanami. It can get much more complex and confusing.

This complicated process causes the target to be stuck in a continuous loop that replays in their mind. Any physical damage sustained during each loop is reset when the next loop restarts.

2) Izanagi

Izanagi is Izanami's counterpart, and it differs from other genjutsu since rather than applying an illusion to the target's mind, it places an illusion on reality itself. When used, this gives it the appearance of reality-warping. It is also much simpler to understand than Izanami.

This is typically used when someone sustains immense injuries. It can negate any wounds sustained in battle. In the video above, Obito used Izanagi to survive Konan's massive 600 billion explosive tag surprise.

3) Complete Body - Susanoo

The Complete Body - Susanoo, more well known as the Perfect Susanoo, is the ultimate defense Jutsu in Naruto. Susanoo's final form is one that only a handful of characters have achieved in canon. The Jutsu also has immense offensive power since it can wield weapons formed from chakra.

To unlock the Susanoo, the user must have awakened their Mangekyo Sharingan. It also takes delicate chakra control and to master the various abilities of the Susanoo.

4) Kamui

Obito using Kamui in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Kamui Obito's Mangekyo Sharingan ability is considered the most overpowered Sharingan ability in the series. There are different types of Kamui depending on each of Obito's eyes.

The right Mangekyo grants Obito the ability to use a short-range version of Kamui. He uses this version on himself to easily enter and exit the Kamui dimension. Obito can also take people with him to the Kamui dimension and phasing through any physical entity.

The left Mangekyo was mostly used by Kakashi and granted him a long-range version of Kamui. Kakashi was able to look at a target and snipe them with Kamui, and one such instance was when Kakashi used Kamui on Deidara's arm from a distance. Through training, Kakashi also learned how to enter and exit the Kamui dimension using the left eye.

When both eyes are used together, the wielder of both eyes becomes almost invincible. This occurred when Obito's spirit possessed Kakashi and created Dual Mangekyo Sharingan (DMS) Kakashi. Kakashi was able to instantly create a Perfect Susanoo and applied Kamui to Shuriken, creating Kamui Shuriken. Using both eyes simultaneously also shortens the time it takes to teleport.

5) Kotoamatsukami

The famed Kotoamatsukami was Shisui Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan ability and was sought after by Danzo. The Root leader even went so far as to attack Shisui and steal one of his eyes.

The technique casts an unnoticeable mind-control genjutsu. It allows the user to invade the minds of everyone in their field of view. They use this to implant false memories and experiences into their heads and make the target feel as if they are acting on free will. However, once used, Kotoamatsukami has a 10-year cooldown period before it can be utilized again.

6) Tsukuyomi

Itachi activating Tsukuyomi in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Itachi's main dojutsu ability and easily the most iconic genjutsu in the series, Tsukuyomi, has incredible power. It is perhaps one of the most powerful genjutsu in Naruto, and for good reason.

Tsukuyomi allows Itachi to trap anyone in an illusion once they make eye contact. The main aspect of Tsukuyomi is the altered perception of time, so Itachi can make people an entire week in only a few seconds. In fact, he made Izumi Uchiha experience over 70 years of a peaceful life in only a few seconds using the genjutsu.

7) Blaze Release: Kagutsuchi

Though it may seem exactly like Amaterasu, Blaze Release: Kagutsuchi is different. This technique can manipulate the flames of Amaterasu and use them more creatively. Kagutsuchi is Sasuke's Sharingan ability and has saved him in many instances.

Sasuke can form weapons out of the Amaterasu flames and attack enemies with them. He can also apply Amaterasu onto Jutsu and his Susanoo using Kagutsuchi.

8) Amaterasu

Amaterasu is Itachi's and, more recently, Sasuke's Mangekyo Sharingan ability. It is known as the pinnacle of Fire Release as it can burn through anything, even fire itself.

The black flames cannot be extinguished by anything or anyone but the user. However, the flames can be sealed away in another person's Sharingan, and certain objects have a higher resistance to the flames. Though often confused with Kagutsuchi, Amaterasu is just the black flames and nothing more.

9) Object Manipulation Technique

Shin Uchiha using the technique in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Shin Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan allowed him to control certain marked objects via telekinesis.

This ability seems incredibly intuitive, and the average person would not have trouble mastering it. Despite its simple nature, it is a very flexible technique and can be used for almost anything. Shin Uchiha used it to create temporary prosthetic limbs, form weapons, and perform an organ transplant on himself.

10) Eye of Insight

A three-tomoe Sharigan (Image via Pierrot)

The "Eye of Insight" is a broad name for the Sharingan's most basic abilities. They are incredibly simple to use since they automatically occur once the dojutsu is activated.

Users can see another person's chakra network and can detect anomalies in their flow of chakra. They can also read the most subtle movements, allowing them to almost predict bodily movements in combat and keep up with fast objects. Finally, users can copy almost any ninjutsu by memorizing the hand signs. This is what Kakashi did to earn the title of 'The Copy Ninja.'

