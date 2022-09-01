Goku vs Sailor Moon: Who would win in a fight?

Goku vs. Sailor Moon has to be one of the most controversially argued topics within the animanga industry. Both the Dragon Ball franchise and Sailor Moon are iconic, featuring a rather comical protagonist facing supernatural enemies to protect their planet and loved ones. Both characters have grown strong at astronomical levels, thus confusing the community.

While Goku may be able to hold his ground against the likes of Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7, in a fight, it is to be noted how Goku is far from being the strongest character in his series.

Meanwhile, Sailor Moon looks to be in a completely different class in her series. She even managed to separate Chaos from the Galaxy Cauldron, thus proving her universe-level of power.

However, that’s the comparison of their strengths in their respective series. Let’s look at how they compare against each other. Who would win a fight between Goku and Sailor Moon?

Who would win in a fight between Goku and Sailor Moon?

Goku's strengths and abilities

Ever since Goku was a child, his strength rapidly increased as he faced stronger foes. When he fought Freeza in Namek, he unlocked the Super Saiyan form, gradually transcending in power in each of the following arcs. Now that we are in Dragon Ball Super, Goku and Vegeta have reached the power of the Gods, both attaining Super Saiyan Blue forms.

This is where the characters branch out as Goku goes for the Angel Way, as he trains under Beerus’s mentor, Whis, to learn Ultra Instinct. This technique allows a user to have all body parts think for themselves and evade attacks, thus sustaining minimal damage.

As for his abilities and attacks, the Saiyan has a lot under his belt. First comes his iconic Kamehameha wave, which he learned from Master Roshi. This ability is capable of destroying a planet. Later, King Kai taught him Kaioken and Spirit Bomb. Kaioken multiplies the user’s strength and speed, while Spirit Bomb allows a user to create a sphere filled with energy acquired from living beings.

Goku even has the instant transmission technique that allows him to teleport from one place to another. He also has minor abilities similar to his friends like Kienzan, Mafuba, and Taioken. Lastly, Goku has the techniques he learned alongside his God ki, like Hakai and the unnamed technique, in which he can project an astral form of himself, which could go as big as an Oozaru.

Sailor Moon's strengths and abilities

Sailor Moon or Usagi Tsukino was a schoolgirl who befriended a talking black cat named Luna. The cat was in search of the Moon Princess, who could save the world from evil. Thus, the cat gave Usagi Tsukino the brooch to transform into Sailor Moon.

While Sailor Moon might look weak due to her design, she is insanely strong due to the Silver Crystal. Silver Crystal is said to be tremendously powerful with unlimited power. It can be used to create and destroy entire universes.

Usagi is known to be 800 times faster than light and knows how to teleport, much like Goku. Sailor Moon Cosmos saw her as an indestructible entity, able to withstand the destruction of body, mind, and soul, which practically means that she cannot be erased.

Along with all this, using her Silver Crystal, Sailor Moon can rewind time, canonically rewrite reality, manipulate souls, create another reality, and even get help from her future self.

Goku vs Sailor Moon: Who would win in a fight?

Sailor Moon would win in a fight against Goku. While Goku is a formidable opponent, he is a mere mortal. On the other hand, Sailor Moon is essentially a conceptual being, the essence of life and existence itself.

Goku has many forms and abilities in his arsenal, but only two of his abilities seemingly have a chance to give Usagi a tough time - Mafuba and Hakai. Mafuba is a sealing technique, while Hakai is an erasure technique.

As discussed above, Usagi can create realities and thus could make her own canon reality, even if she were to be trapped using Mafuba. As for Hakai, she is safe from erasure, as she is a conceptual being, and her existence cannot be erased. Similarly, she is safe from all other abilities which the Saiyan can exhibit.

Sailor Moon is the living embodiment of existence and has limitless power. She has a wide variety of magical hax that could take down Goku. One easy way for Sailor Moon to defeat Goku would be to create an alternate reality and trap him inside it for eternity.

While Sailor Moon’s entire concept may seem too overpowered or silly, that’s just how the Sailor Moon Universe and Dragon Ball Universe were created, each having its pros and cons.

