Goku vs Black Frieza: Who would win between the two in Dragon Ball?

Black Frieza's incredible display of strength has confused Dragon Ball fans across the globe. His comeback left Goku and Vegeta in a powerless state after they encountered his new godlike form. While Frieza's powers have seen insane development throughout the series, Frieza seems to have received an enormous boost in strength through his new transformation, Black Frieza.

On the other hand, Goku displays his new techniques and abilities in his fight against Gas. His True Ultra Instinct and unnamed "Avatar" technique have left Dragon Ball fans in awe. So the question is bound to come to every fan's mind: Does Goku have what it takes to win against the likes of Black Frieza?

This article tries to answer this question by analyzing key events in the recent chapters of Dragon Ball Super.

Goku vs Frieza: Who would taste victory in Dragon Ball?

Powers and Training

Dragon Ball fans have been enjoying frequent boosts in power over the last few months. Exciting new names like Ultra Ego Vegeta, True Ultra Instinct Goku, and Beast Gohan are coming up left and right. While fans are excited to see their favorite Saiyans get frequent developments in power and technique, Black Frieza annihilates them with an unexpected comeback.

Frieza has been a menace to the protagonist of the series for a long time now and thanks to his immense training in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, his powers have been cultivated to a whole new level. Investing 10 years solely into training seems to do wonders for him, as his new form probably makes him the strongest mortal in Universe 7.

However, fans were left grasping at straws when Black Frieza casually countered Goku and Vegeta, who were at their max potential. This huge difference in power wasn't expected at all since Goku's new "Avatar" technique, which resembles "Susanoo" from Naruto, was something the franchise had never seen before.

While some may argue that the Saiyans were not using their full strength when they clashed with Frieza, that theory is not entirely credible as Monaito's healing powers had improved to the point where he could heal someone back to their full strength.

Before Gas turned feeble, Monaito healed everyone back to their best. The fight between Goku and Gas didn't last long after Gas turned feeble and old, and Frieza appeared to finish Gas off. Adding to this, Goku and Vegeta had enough power to use True Ultra Instinct and Alter Ego in order to defeat Frieza. Still, they were defeated with a single counter punch.

Fighting Skills and Experience

Frieza has been terrorizing the "Universe 7" ever since Goku was born. The show took a massive turn when Goku used the power of Super Saiyan against him and defeated him with ease. Frieza still appears from time to time and his character has developed into that of an anti-hero.

Moreover, Frieza's prowess in combat is way above average and thanks to his recent buff, his iconic array of attacks may see some adjustments and additions. While Frieza primarily uses energy and psychic attacks, he is seen punching Goku and Vegeta together, leaving them immobilized.

While Black Frieza is certainly a force to reckon with, Dragon Ball fans know their protagonist way too well. Due to Goku's limitless nature, he has the potential to surpass Frieza's new form eventually. However, this event makes the entire community wonder how Frieza can attain such levels of power only by training alone while Goku and Vegeta train with an Angel and a God.

Final Thoughts

Frieza has caused such a huge commotion in the Dragon Ball community that fans are bound to be surprised by his abilities. As a fan, it is truly satisfying to see Akira Toriyama still leaving fans astounded and excited after decades worth of amazing content.

Moreover, Goku does have the potential to surpass Frieza and he probably will in the next chapters of Dragon Ball. As of now, fans hold no hope of Goku defeating Black Frieza in his current state.

Besides the Goku vs Frieza debate, the cryptic hints left by Whis at the end of Dragon Ball Chapter 87 surprised many. According to Whis, a stronger warrior might have taken birth somewhere in the Universe.

