Dragon Ball Chapter 87 (Detailed Spoilers): Frieza Black emerges Gas' end, Goku & Vegeta lose

Spoilers for Dragon Ball Chapter 87 have surfaced on Twitter by the renowned leaker and Youtuber, @DbsHype1. While scans of the chapter seem to create a buzz on Twitter, the story advances a lot in this single chapter. The chapter is called "The Greatest Warrior is Revealed," and fans remain in awe after figuring out who that actually is.

The Dragon Ball community has been active ever since the collab between the series and Fortnite dropped, while leakers have used the growing hype to their advantage as spoilers and scans are dropping left and right. However, the excitement around Dragon Ball Chapter 87 is justified, and it surely doesn't disappoint.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains spoilers revealed by leakers on Twitter.

Dragon Ball Chapter 87 Spoilers: Black Frieza emerges and wreaks havoc

Last moments of Gas

The Chapter starts off with Goku and Vegeta's promise to surpass their limits through training once again and the situation gets tense as Granolah is left with no strength and collapses. Side effects from the attack he used early on to counter Gas seem to use up all of his remaining energy. Later on, he explains how that attack consumed his lifespan as he went past his limits.

Monaito comes in clutch here as he realizes that his healing powers have increased a lot and that he can finally heal anyone to their full strength. He uses his powers to heal every exhausted hero present there, while Elec prepares to turn tail and flee as all of his schemes were overcome by Goku and Vegeta.

In his efforts to flee, Goku questions Elec about his brother's fate, and the latter doesn't seem to show any concern as he simply wasn't needed anymore. During this interaction, the tide changes too quickly as Gas shoots his energy beam through Monait's back. While everyone seems to be in shock, Gas' body appears to be very feeble and old.

However, he still seems to retain some of his powers for the final push. Goku and Vegeta show off their incredible techniques, including "Ture Ultra Instinct" and "Alter Ego," to contain Gas, but he resists their incredible moves with ease. Holding one's own against two of the most powerful Saiyans in the universe is certainly no easy task, but Gas shows his resolve even in his skeletal state.

As Dragon Ball Chapter 87 gets more intense, and to everyone's surprise, a familiar smug face drops by at Planet Cereal. This character quickly penetrates Gas's torso and leaves his bare skeleton after shattering his skill with a dominating kick.

Frieza's comeback

In Dragon Ball Chapter 87, Frieza arrives on Planet Cereal to kill off Gas to get Elec in fear as he questions Elec's reason for calling him to such a distant planet. Frieza also reveals his scheme, which basically involves manipulating Gas and Elec to use them for his own profit. Frieza insults Elec continuously, which ultimately hurts his ego.

Elec gets blasted off by Frieza's counter when the former tries to land the first punch. When Goku questions Freiza about his newly-gained powers, Frieza reveals that he spent 10 years training in the Room of Spirit and Time.

Dragon Ball Chapter 87 spoilers have left fans on Twitter in splits after the events that followed. Frieza's most recent transformation has been revealed, and it's called "Black Frieza." Goku and Vegeta, while using "True Ultra Instinct" and "Alter Ego," couldn't manage to lay a finger on Black Frieza as he deflected their attacks with ease. He countered them with a single punch and knocked them out.

Frieza leaves casually as he is not there to fight them. Afterwards, Goku and Vegeta regain their strengths and approach the injured Granolah and Monaito. Whis saved Monaito by restoring his life force, and the trio of Goku, Vegeta, and Whis say their goodbyes to Granolah and Monaito.

Final moments

Dragon Ball Chapter 87: Black Frieza (Images via Akira Toriyama/Shueisha)

As the trio was about to leave, Monaito left Bardock's scouter in Goku's care. As they took off from the planet into the vastness of space, Whis revealed that he believes that somewhere in the Universe, a stronger warrior has been born.

The end notes were translated by @DBSChronices and are as follows:

"To become the best warriors in the universe, Goku and Vegeta's training never ends."

At the end of Dragon Ball Chapter 87, after finishing the cup yakisoba, Goku and Vegeta look forward to vigorous training to match the might of warriors like Black Frieza.

