Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 spoilers reveal Black Frieza, marks the end of Gas

The most powerful fighter in the universe has been revealed with the spoiler of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87, titled The greatest Warrior is Revealed”, which came out a few hours ago. The episode will not only be the end of the most powerful villain the saga has seen yet but will also divulge into Frieza’s new power.

Since the raw scans for the episode came out, fans have been speculating about who the mysterious figure who killed Monaito was. However, no amount of theories or speculation could have prepared fans for what this chapter has to offer.

Continue reading to learn more about the spoilers that were released about Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 and what looms in the franchise's future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87.

Frieza's new form is far more powerful than Goku and Vegeta, as proven by Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87

What happened last time?

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 86 featured the climax of the battle against Gas. Although Gas had the upper hand for most of the fight, Goku and Vegeta tried their best to keep him busy for Granolah to charge his ultimate attack. After Gas was hit by Granolah's massive energy blast, he laid unconscious in space, finally defeated.

What did the spoiler for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 reveal?

The chapter will begin with Goku and Vegeta promising each other to train harder while Granolah suffers from the effects of his attack. He revealed to the Saiyans the wish he made to the Dragon Balls, claiming his life span has shortened once more. Elec is about to leave without his siblings as he is done with their incompetence.

Suddenly, Monaito is hit by an energy beam from a decrepit-looking Gas. Gas looks significantly older than before, with his skeleton being almost visible. Goku and Vegeta start attacking Gas, but the alien overpowers them quickly with a massive energy beam and kicks them, not caring about being damaged by his previous attack.

With a kick, Goku breaks Gas' arm, to which the enemy does not react. The Saiyans notice that Gas' desire to be the strongest in the universe is stronger than his will to survive, so he does not care about the damage to his body. Elec is ecstatic about Gas' new power, telling him to kill all the Saiyans like he was supposed to.

Oil and Macki asked Elec to let Gas rest, prompting their older brother to hit Macki. Elec screams that Gas cannot rest, as his life span will soon be over. Gas, unaware of this, looked at his reflection on a river and was horrified by his appearance. Elec gets angrier and orders Gas to keep fighting before the individual he contacted earlier arrives.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 reveals that the person Elec called to Planet Cereal ends up being Frieza, who dispatches Gas in a single attack. Elec, who was noticeably worried, started telling Frieza that he had called him here by mistake.

Frieza, smug as always, tells Elec he knew about the Heeter's plan to betray him, insulting Elec's strength. The older Heeter tries to attack Frieza but is killed in seconds.

Goku and Vegeta are confused about how Frieza quickly killed someone as powerful as Gas. They told him about the wish Gas made, claiming he should have been stronger than Frieza. The Emperor claims he was training in the Room of Spirit and Time, meaning he was a part of this universe when Gas made his wish.

Frieza claims he trained for ten years inside the Room of Spirit and Time, which granted him access to a new and powerful form called Black Frieza. Despite Goku and Vegeta entering their most potent form, Frieza defeated them in seconds. The Emperor, who was not there to kill the Saiyans, decided to leave and fight against them on another occasion.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 ends with Wish resurrecting Monaito and taking Goku and Vegeta to Beerus' planet. As they fly, Wish tells Goku that there could still be someone more powerful than Frieza in the universe. This concludes the Granolah Survivor arc, leaving behind a new rival for Vegeta in the form of Granolah and their adventures on Planet Cereal.

Final Thoughts

For a lot of fans, this latest arc ended up being kind of a letdown. They were highly disappointed with how Gas was defeated in the last chapter and how lazy Goku's new form's reveal was. Yet, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 arrived to save this arc from being a disappointment.

The reveal of Gas' new form is exactly what fans want, a powerful enemy that does not go down and is uncomfortable to look at. This is the kind of Gas they wanted, someone who was an actual challenge for our heroes.

Nevertheless, the real MVP of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 has to be Frieza and his new transformation. Fans have speculated for a while now that this chapter would reveal Frieza as the most powerful warrior alive right now. They were not disappointed at all, as Frieza does appear to be the mightiest being, taking Goku and Vegeta down in a single punch.

This could foreshadow the events of a future arc, where Goku and Vegeta will face Frieza again. We will still need to wait until Dragon Ball Super Chapter 87 is revealed for fans to understand the events of this manga entry, but they are pleased with how things turned out in the end.

