10 Virgo anime characters who are nothing like their zodiac sign, ranked by popularity

Virgo anime characters have emerged as some of the most interesting and impactful characters in the anime world. These characters have left an indelible mark with their presence in a series, as fans often align their favorite characters with their zodiac signs.

The earth sign Virgo ranges from August 22 to September 22 and is ruled by Mercury. People associated with this zodiac sign are often known to be extremely humble, kind, energetic, and practical. However, there have often been Virgo anime characters who deviate from the stereotypical traits associated with their zodiac sign.

It should be mentioned that zodiac signs are not always the best way to determine a person's personality. That said, below is a look at the top 10 Virgo anime characters who are nothing like their zodiac sign.

Top 10 Virgo anime characters who defy the stereotypes associated with their zodiac signs

10) Shotaro Kaneda (Akira) - September 5, 2003

Shotaro Kaneda, who is one of the most popular Virgo anime characters (Image via Tokyo Movie Shinsha)

The protagonist of Katsuhiro Otomo's legendary Akira series, Shotaro Kaneda, stands out as one of the most memorable anime characters. Born on September 5, Kaneda is associated with the earth sign Virgo.

However, unlike Virgo's typically practical and cautious nature, Kaneda is rebellious and impulsive. Furthermore, he seemed more assertive and outspoken, as seen in the anime, in contrast to Virgo's reserved and cautious nature.

9) Maki Oze (Fire Force) - September 16

Maki Oze as seen in Fire Force (Image via David Production)

Throughout her various appearances in Fire Force, Maki Oze has established herself as one of the most prominent characters in Atsushi Ohkubo's hit series. Despite being born on September 16, Maki possesses traits that differentiate her from the stereotypical characteristics often associated with a Virgo.

While Virgos are not generally recognized for their physical prowess, Maki stands out as an exception due to her immense strength and combat abilities. In addition to her assertive nature, Maki is mostly expressive and open about her feelings, contrasting Virgo's cautious and emotionally reserved nature.

8) Meiko Honma (Anohana) - September 18

Meiko Honma is one of the most beloved and popular Virgo anime characters (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

As the central character from the emotionally compelling Anohana anime, Meiko Honma, aka Menma's personality strays far away from the typical traits associated with a Virgo. Born September 18, Menma is one of the most adored anime characters ever due to her simple and likable personality.

While Virgos are often seen as reserved or pragmatic individuals regarding emotions, Menma displays significant emotional sensitivity and openness in her interactions with others. Additionally, she embodies an innocent and childlike nature, diverging from typical Virgo traits of practicality and maturity.

7) Emma (The Promised Neverland) - August 22, 2034

Emma, as seen in the Promised Neverland (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

Despite being known for her methodology and athletic nature, Emma's personality from the critically acclaimed The Promised Neverland anime diverges vastly from the traits associated with a Virgo. Born on August 22, her character traits vastly differ from those associated with her zodiac sign.

Emma's deeply emotional and intuitive personality contrasts Virgo's reserved and cautious nature. She has been shown to be driven by her emotions, especially her compassion and care for others. Her strong sense of optimism also differs from the practical nature of Virgos.

6) Miyuki Shirogane (Kaguya-Sama: Love is War) - September 9

Miyuki Shirogane is one of the most popular Virgo anime characters (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

Despite his detail-oriented nature, which is a major trait of Virgos, Miyuki Shirogane displays certain characteristics that set him apart from the stereotypes of his zodiac sign.

In contrast to the reserved nature of Virgos, Miyuki is fiercely competitive and ambitious. Furthermore, his goal of getting Kaguya Shinomiya to confess her love for him vastly differs from the practicality associated with Virgos.

5) Nate River (Death Note) - August 21, 1994

Nate River who's one of the smartest and most popular Virgo anime characters (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Also known by his alias, Near, from the massively popular Death Note anime, Nate River is considered one of the smartest characters in anime. Despite excelling at logical analysis, his unconventional methods to solve problems are what sets him apart from the analytical approach of a Virgo.

While Virgos tend to be emotionally reserved, Near displays an even more detached and emotionally reserved demeanor. He approaches situations with a cold and clinical mindset, showing minimal emotional expression, differing heavily from the typical traits of a Virgo.

4) Tenya Iida (My Hero Academia) - August 22

Tenya Iida is one of the most popular Virgo anime characters (Image via Studio Bones)

The class representative of U.A. High's Class 1-A, Tenya Iida, possesses traits that align with his zodiac sign Virgo. However, he also showcases several notable differences that set him apart from a typical Virgo.

Perhaps his most important trait that deviates from the stereotypes associated with a Virgo is his gradual adaptation to situations that often require flexibility and bending the rules. Furthermore, his overly expressive nature is the most notable contrast from the reserved nature of a Virgo.

3) Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer) - September 3

Zenitsu Agatsuma is one of the most beloved Virgo anime characters (Image via Ufotable)

Out of all the characters in this list, Zenitsu Agatsuma from Demon Slayer may be the one who diverges the most from the personality traits of a Virgo. His lack of confidence and displays of cowardice and anxiety while facing enemies contradict the stereotypical trait of Virgos to maintain composure and rationality in challenging situations. Furthermore, his struggles with self-doubt and low self-esteem set him apart from Virgo's usual trait of believing in their capabilities.

2) Hange Zoe (Attack on Titan) - September 5

Hange Zoe is one of the most beloved and popular Virgo anime characters (Image via WIT Studio)

Hange Zoe is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan. She has proven her distinction from the stereotypical traits associated with her zodiac sign, Virgo, and from the rest of the cast of characters in the anime.

Her unpredictable and eccentric behavior in the earlier seasons of the anime severely contrasts Virgo's pragmatic and grounded personality. More importantly, her adventurous and often risk-taking behavior is the most notable distinction from the traits of a traditional Virgo.

1) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto) - September 15

Kakashi Hatake as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Also known as the Copy Ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village, Kakashi Hatake is perhaps the most popular Virgo anime character. Throughout the series, he exhibits a laid-back behavior, unlike the meticulous and detail-oriented behavior associated with Virgos.

Additionally, his mysterious persona and unorthodox teaching methods counter the straighforward and practical nature often associated with a Virgo.

Final thoughts

As evident from the above list of the Virgo anime characters, the diversity of personality knows no bounds. It is a reminder that while zodiac signs can act as a fun guide to determine the possible nature of a person, they do not dictate the entirety of one's personality.